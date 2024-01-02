A loss to anyone would derail his chances at a title and people would be calling for his retirement. That’s the way boxing works.



Listen to what Hearn is saying. The winner of Fury/Usyk is the goal. Which fight gets him closer to that if the IBF title isn’t on the line? Assuming Fury wins, beating Wallin and then Ngannou, the guys that gave Fury the toughest fights, gives AJ the most leverage. Plus, Fury wants an Ngannou rematch. If AJ beats Francis first he eliminates that option leaving Fury with virtually no option but to box him.



Zhang is the least likely option. It’s all risk and no reward. Zhang is dangerous and not well known. There’s only an interim WBO title on the line and it brings him no closer to getting a Fury fight. Plus, the Saudis are looking for a big fight to replace Wilder vs Joshua. Is that really Zhang or Hrgovic with no title on the line?