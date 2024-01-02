Actually Hrgovic is the mandatory…. Zhang and Ngannou are options at this momentOther news site state that Joshuas camp are considering Zhang aswell.
What did that make MMA when Ray Mercer blew Sylvia out in 11 seconds?Lets hope josh can maintain the confidence. If an mma fighter can hang with the cream of boxing, kinda makes boxing redundant
this place is a cunt to post gifs now, sheeiiit that was awesome, the maine-iac found out about real hands lol
There is no mandatory for Joshua at the moment and won’t be for at least 10 days after the Usyk vs Fury fight. Probably will take longer than that, though. Would Joshua take that fight without a guarantee of the IBF belt being on the line? March is the last date if he wants to fight in Saudi until late October.
A loss to anyone would derail his chances at a title and people would be calling for his retirement. That’s the way boxing works.Joshua won't fight Ngannou, cause a loss to an ex-ufc fighter would end his career. Zhang seems the more logical option.
Listen to what Hearn is saying. The winner of Fury/Usyk is the goal. Which fight gets him closer to that if the IBF title isn’t on the line? Assuming Fury wins, beating Wallin and then Ngannou, the guys that gave Fury the toughest fights, gives AJ the most leverage. Plus, Fury wants an Ngannou rematch. If AJ beats Francis first he eliminates that option leaving Fury with virtually no option but to box him.
Zhang is the least likely option. It’s all risk and no reward. Zhang is dangerous and not well known. There’s only an interim WBO title on the line and it brings him no closer to getting a Fury fight. Plus, the Saudis are looking for a big fight to replace Wilder vs Joshua. Is that really Zhang or Hrgovic with no title on the line?
That fight was absolutely meaningless and it's a joke to base any kind of sport judgement on.What did that make MMA when Ray Mercer blew Sylvia out in 11 seconds?
