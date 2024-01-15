Joseph Parker vs Zhang co-main March 8th Saudi Arabia

Wilder isnt interested in fighting anymore, let the big boys fight

Its about time saw the fighters we want to see fight actually fight each other, like to see Hyrgovic on the card as well against someone who can actually fight
 
If Parker avoids the left of hell more often than not until the middle rounds he'll likely win on the cards or via KO (stroke).

That being said he's no ballerina if he wants to dance around the ring and he won't be able to prent Zhang from sitting on his punches. I guess I favor Zhang even if Father Time should get to him pretty soon.
 
I don't think Weili has a chance here lol
 
Pretty interesting that if Zhang wins then China has arguably better HW boxing than everywhere in the world besides UK and Ukraine.
 
Parker has the biggest balls in boxing. His resume is second to none right now.
 
I sort of fancy Parker to win by a decision. I just think he can outbox Zhang.
If Parker can get in and out with his combinations, Zhang will be in trouble. Parker via late KO is the bet to make.
 
