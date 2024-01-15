Joseph Parker vs Zhang co-main March 8th Saudi Arabia

I agree … mentally he is off … since his first lost against fury …Wilder might as well retire now.
I sort of fancy Parker to win by a decision. I just think he can outbox Zhang.
Yup its now a bad look for him that he is accusing AJ of ducking when he himself has turned down the Zhang fightWilder might as well retire now.
If Parker can get in and out with his combinations, Zhang will be in trouble. Parker via late KO is the bet to make.I sort of fancy Parker to win by a decision. I just think he can outbox Zhang.
I would think you'd need more than one guy to make that claimPretty interesting that if Zhang wins then China has arguably better HW boxing than everywhere in the world besides UK and Ukraine.
damn I liked the wilder fight rumor… still, winners ideally fight winners, so
Parker has the biggest balls in boxing. His resume is second to none right now.