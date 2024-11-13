At first he said Aspinall doesn't deserve to fight him. Then the reporters listed Aspinall's accomplishments compared to his own when he fought Shogun for the belt. And how Aspinall is so much more accomplished than he was at that time.



Then he flipped and said actually he does deserve it and hopes he has a great career but he just wants to be selfish at this stage of his career. Said he has no ill will towards Aspinall.



Then he flip flopped again and said the actual reason he won't fight Aspinall is because he's an asshole and he doesn't do business with assholes.



This is officially the biggest and most blatant duck in UFC history. Jon is floundering and can't even get his story straight. Clearly wasn't prepared for the media to actually challenge him and he ended up looking like a fool.