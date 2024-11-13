  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jon Jones says Tom Aspinall is an "a**hole", "I don't want to do business with him"

At first he said Aspinall doesn't deserve to fight him. Then the reporters listed Aspinall's accomplishments compared to his own when he fought Shogun for the belt. And how Aspinall is so much more accomplished than he was at that time.

Then he flipped and said actually he does deserve it and hopes he has a great career but he just wants to be selfish at this stage of his career. Said he has no ill will towards Aspinall.

Then he flip flopped again and said the actual reason he won't fight Aspinall is because he's an asshole and he doesn't do business with assholes.

This is officially the biggest and most blatant duck in UFC history. Jon is floundering and can't even get his story straight. Clearly wasn't prepared for the media to actually challenge him and he ended up looking like a fool.
 
Awe, you were mean to Jon, now we don't get the fight!

You're such bad boys! And look at your leader.... It's disgusting.

Tom is an "asshole" but Jon is a saint lol <JonesLaugh>

What a whiny little biotch.

Tom is correct to challenge you Jon and you are incorrect to avoid him.

Your legacy will be remembered for all the bad things, more so than your achievements.
 
I know Jones has got to be trolling but nothing says asshole like a man who says and I quote by Aspinall "If you kick my ass in front of the whole world I'm happy to put my hand out and go listen you're the better man."

The biggest assholes are people who are not sore losers if they lose. Man, Jones is right. Aspinall is an asshole (sarcasm).
 
Kinda sounds like a guy who is all coked up, huh?
 
Looking foward to Jon's overtly passive aggressive tweets when Tom fights in the future.
 
