No no, you're mistaken. He didn't quit. He was just suspended those few times. but I can see why you think he might of retired though, between suspensions and barely ever fighting, he's had some downtime in his career.What other option does Jon have but to retire now? He's going to defend his HW belt against someone else other than Tom again? No. He will bitch out and retire rather than test himself. Jon's not retiring because there isn't money to be made or easy opponents for him to fight. It is because he will have positioned himself on a collision course for Tom and there will be no avoiding that fight now. It would not be the first UFC HW he's avoided like the plague.Jones had no problem fighting Old Man Cormier. He's super fucking horny to fight Old Man Miocic. Jones unequivocally believes he is the absolute best of all time and acts like a thirsty bitch if any other fighter gets any kind of credit... but he just needs to cheat and hold all the advantages against his opponents to make it a fair fight in his eyes.