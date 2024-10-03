Media Jon Jones looks in crazy shape, Miocic and Aspinal might be in huge trouble.

Its gunna be funny around here up until this fight and the aftermath...

I just hope Dana can be smart enough to entice Jones with money to fight Aspinal...

The tears man...the tears would be glorious...

Also for 45 days out he already looks more in shape then 70% of the HW division....maybe 80%..


It is what it is...u can talk all the shit you want about Jones the man...but when it comes to fighting...but dudes a professional when it comes to the fight game
 
PeterGriffin said:
Wtf do you mean might?

Miocic was already in trouble, and he is scared shitless of Tom... there is no way Jones fights Aspinall. He will quit like a bitch first.
Yes cuz Jones has quit so many times before in his career .. like that time..


....


........
 
I doubt Jones fights anyone - even stipe is a risky fight for him at this point - jones don’t wanna strike with anyone these days and I don’t expect his wrestling to be very effective against stipe …
 
Leonard Haid said:
Aspinall and Miocic look great too last time I checked.
the-wire-mc-nulty.gif
 
He knows this is a gimme, should make easy work of Stipe.
 
JJ's eye poke game will be on point but Stipe got his practice in against DC for revenge.
 
Last edited:
I assume Stipe is lighter than Gane. Jones always wants to be the tallest and the heaviest fighter. He came in 1 lbs heavier than Gane in the last fight.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
If it happens, it probably won't be just Dana.

But some Saudi oil baron who fits the bill

Out of every opponent, Tom is known the least out of the general audience in spite of being interim champ.

It's probably the lowest payday out of the group for the highest risk.

If they throw more money at him, it could bridge that gap and make it more enticing.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Testosterone of castrated male or not.... I used to think he was the goat but when I found out he was on more gear than everyone even during the pre USADA era, I changed my mind.
 
Tom and Jon don't need to fight if Jon is really retiring, there is always another guy.
 
Jinx_AA said:
I doubt Jones fights anyone - even stipe is a risky fight for him at this point - jones don’t wanna strike with anyone these days and I don’t expect his wrestling to be very effective against stipe …
None of us know this.

He didn't spar for his last fight, I wouldn't automatically assume he's going to look lesser on the feet, especially as the strategy was to wrestle.

This fight likely requires a more diverse tool kit and striking work.

Beyond that, we can only assume how he might look, with another 2 years off, who knows, but also probably the last person to count out.
 
Last edited:
Paolo Delutis said:
Yes cuz Jones has quit so many times before in his career .. like that time..


....


........
No no, you're mistaken. He didn't quit. He was just suspended those few times. but I can see why you think he might of retired though, between suspensions and barely ever fighting, he's had some downtime in his career.

What other option does Jon have but to retire now? He's going to defend his HW belt against someone else other than Tom again? No. He will bitch out and retire rather than test himself. Jon's not retiring because there isn't money to be made or easy opponents for him to fight. It is because he will have positioned himself on a collision course for Tom and there will be no avoiding that fight now. It would not be the first UFC HW he's avoided like the plague.

Jones had no problem fighting Old Man Cormier. He's super fucking horny to fight Old Man Miocic. Jones unequivocally believes he is the absolute best of all time and acts like a thirsty bitch if any other fighter gets any kind of credit... but he just needs to cheat and hold all the advantages against his opponents to make it a fair fight in his eyes.
 
