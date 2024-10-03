Mammothman
Yes cuz Jones has quit so many times before in his career .. like that time..Wtf do you mean might?
Miocic was already in trouble, and he is scared shitless of Tom... there is no way Jones fights Aspinall. He will quit like a bitch first.
If it happens, it probably won't be just Dana.Its gunna be funny around here up until this fight and the aftermath...
I just hope Dana can be smart enough to entice Jones with money to fight Aspinal...
The tears man...the tears would be glorious...
Also for 45 days out he already looks more in shape then 70% of the HW division....maybe 80%..
It is what it is...u can talk all the shit you want about Jones the man...but when it comes to fighting...but dudes a professional when it comes to the fight game
None of us know this.I doubt Jones fights anyone - even stipe is a risky fight for him at this point - jones don’t wanna strike with anyone these days and I don’t expect his wrestling to be very effective against stipe …
Yes cuz Jones has quit so many times before in his career .. like that time..
