Jones is right NOT to entertain Aspinal. Aspinal is overrated. Mid striking. He could be a flash in the pan.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Aspinal has mid striking he has power but his technique and head movement is a joke. He could literally get beat by many fighters. Prime DC would wreck him.

Why would the MMA GOAT Jones fight this upstart. I have zero hype when he fights.

Jones should go after the big fights or just retire
 
Shoguns Prodigy** said:
Should be an easy fight then. Guess the goat would rather be considered a pussy then to fight a mid striker.
Jones is the goat he is apussy for not wanting to fight a slow sloppy flat footed fighter with zero head movement. Aspinal has not earned the right to even tie Jones laces.

Compared to Jones aspinal is a nobody
 
Leon Edwards said:
Aspinal has mid striking he has power but his technique and head movement is a joke. He could literally get beat by many fighters. Prime DC would wreck him.

Why would the MMA GOAT Jones fight this upstart. I have zero hype when he fights.

Jones should go after the big fights or just retire
Clown take. His technique isn't flawless but thinking it's his power that separates him is you not understanding at all what you're watching. Plenty of HW'S have power. What they don't have, that Aspinall does, is super fast hands and the ability to generate that power with no windup at all in compact spaces.

It's fine, not a crime to be ignorant of what you see. Starting threads to show off that ignorance might not be the best route, but you do you buddy.
 
I dont get this line of thought, and i have seen it in other places, fanatics of boxers or MMA guys often discredit potential opponents as "not good enough", then why not make the fight? your boy will beat his ass, right?

Unless TS is trolling, i dont get the "ohh its not ducking cause he isnt at my boy´s level, so they shouldnt fight", its exactly when they should fight, a fight that is allegedly easy and everyone wants, win-win, isnt it?
 
Jones should probably just take the easy squash match then no?
 
Shoguns Prodigy** said:
But he is the rightful contender over stipe.
To be fair, Aspinall wasnt THE next guy back then when Jones was supposed to fight Stipe, a year has passed by and he is now the next guy, but Jones is fighting the same guy he was supposed to fight back then, is it ducking not to fight him next? yes, but Aspinall came up later not before the Stipe fight was originally made, too bad Jones wont ever fight him and probably neither Stipe, he will aim for a Jones rematch instead if he wins, Aspinall will end up being promoted to Undisputed without fighting.
 
iu
 
Leon Edwards said:
Aspinal has mid striking he has power but his technique and head movement is a joke. He could literally get beat by many fighters. Prime DC would wreck him.

Why would the MMA GOAT Jones fight this upstart. I have zero hype when he fights.

Jones should go after the big fights or just retire
Literally doesn't matter.
Hes the interim champ jones is the champ.
Champ unifies the belt with interim champ.

That's how this works, if jones wants to duck him he can vacate.
 
I mean sure Tom could go lose his next fight so yeah he's not a legend right now or anything but he's interim champ and considered to be maybe best HW in the world.

I get why Jones would rather Alex. Given they are both same age, same size moving to HW. Jones has been inactive, Alex is a star and theres an easier path to victory in his mind. So I get the reasons why he'd rather go with Alex who is already a legend for what he's done but Toms interim champ, he's HW champ, you need to fight the next best guy who has a belt and is waiting. Maybe Tom will be a flash in the pan so go prove he isnt as good as people think, beat him and then you can fight Alex which would be even bigger at that point.

But whatever his reasons if he doesnt fight Tom its gonna look like he was scared plain and simple. He's still the GOAT but it would be a weak way to end his career.
 
