Jones is right NOT to entertain Aspinal. Aspinal is overrated. Mid striking. He could be a flash in the pan.

I mean sure Tom could go lose his next fight so yeah he's not a legend right now or anything but he's interim champ and considered to be maybe best HW in the world.



I get why Jones would rather Alex. Given they are both same age, same size moving to HW. Jones has been inactive, Alex is a star and theres an easier path to victory in his mind. So I get the reasons why he'd rather go with Alex who is already a legend for what he's done but Toms interim champ, he's HW champ, you need to fight the next best guy who has a belt and is waiting. Maybe Tom will be a flash in the pan so go prove he isnt as good as people think, beat him and then you can fight Alex which would be even bigger at that point.



But whatever his reasons if he doesnt fight Tom its gonna look like he was scared plain and simple. He's still the GOAT but it would be a weak way to end his career.