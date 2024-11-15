Jones is right NOT to entertain Aspinal. Aspinal is overrated. Mid striking. He could be a flash in the pan.

Leon Edwards
Aspinal has mid striking he has power but his technique and head movement is a joke. He could literally get beat by many fighters. Prime DC would wreck him.
Why would the MMA GOAT Jones fight this upstart. I have zero hype when he fights.
Jones should go after the big fights or just retire
