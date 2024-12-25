Is anyone not really excited about Aspinal? He missed the prime HW era and would not beat prime DC, Jones, Nganou.

I disagree, ever since his fight with volkov in 2021 I knew he was a special heavyweight, he was making volkov look slow on the feet and his timing on his takedowns seemed like something you'd see from a featherweight or a lightweight, not a heavyweight. He also submitted volkov very quickly and volkov survived on the ground with werdum so aspinall's submission game is great. Also going off the eye test there is no HW who moves his feet and hands as fast as Tom