Is anyone not really excited about Aspinal? He missed the prime HW era and would not beat prime DC, Jones, Nganou.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
698
Reaction score
1,296
He is a good fighter but was not fighting during the prime HW era currently many HWs are old and out of their prime. This is the begining of a new HW era Aspinal is just here at the right time.

Aspinal has poor boxing, ok power, ok grappling but is not really great anywhere.

He would not beat prime DC, Jones, Nganu.
 
Is anyone not really excited by your threads?
 
You should have a new year's resolution of stop making shitty threads with all your bad opinions.
 
I disagree, ever since his fight with volkov in 2021 I knew he was a special heavyweight, he was making volkov look slow on the feet and his timing on his takedowns seemed like something you'd see from a featherweight or a lightweight, not a heavyweight. He also submitted volkov very quickly and volkov survived on the ground with werdum so aspinall's submission game is great. Also going off the eye test there is no HW who moves his feet and hands as fast as Tom
 
Not really his fault. Hw has always kinda sucked. DC and Jones brought a yard stick of skill to it but thats over now
 
He's got probably the fastest hands on a HW that I've ever seen in MMA. He'd do well in any era
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Jones is right NOT to entertain Aspinal. Aspinal is overrated. Mid striking. He could be a flash in the pan.
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan
C0NCH3TO
Jones beats any other hw not named Tom. And i don’t like him.
2
Replies
33
Views
780
C0NCH3TO
C0NCH3TO
Leon Edwards
Alex should NOT fight anokalev. He is unknown. Alex should move to HW/ fight Izzy/Gane/Jones
8 9 10
Replies
186
Views
6K
michhmoggan
michhmoggan
Leon Edwards
Did DC miss the chance to be the HW goat by moving to LHW? Or is DC the HW goat?
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
1K
BabyBlue_Bomber
BabyBlue_Bomber

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,193
Messages
56,697,365
Members
175,358
Latest member
Vaidas Jagelavičius

Share this page

Back
Top