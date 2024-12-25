Is anyone not really excited about Aspinal? He missed the prime HW era and would not beat prime DC, Jones, Nganou.

Leon Edwards
He is a good fighter but was not fighting during the prime HW era currently many HWs are old and out of their prime. This is the begining of a new HW era Aspinal is just here at the right time.
Aspinal has poor boxing, ok power, ok grappling but is not really great anywhere.
He would not beat prime DC, Jones, Nganu.
