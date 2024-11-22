  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones will eventually face Aspinal

pamirec

pamirec

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
7,402
Reaction score
3,947
let me first mention that I’m not a Jones fan, in fact every time there is a chance to question his “GOAT”-ness, I fucking do it.

While I think Jon is not so willing to face Aspinal, he’s also trying hard to make it seem like he doesn’t want to face Aspinal AT ALL. It’s a negotiation tactic. Jon’s doing a good job. He’s doing so to get as much money as he can. It’ll probably be his last fight.

It is definitely disrespectful that teh pink goof brought in the semi-retired out of shape Stipe to fight Jones “for the undisputed Hw belt”. Aspinal is the real champ. You are a moron if you think he isn’t.


With that said, Aspinal’s yet to prove himself. He’s surely done a lot, but to act like he beats Jones without a doubt is a bit far fetched. Jon always find a way to win. Even if he doesn’t, the judges will score a close fight in his favor.

So yeah, the fight will happen sooner than later and as much as I hate to say it, Jon will find a way to win. Sadly most of the fans will say Aspinal wasn’t that good to begin with.

Thoughts?
 
I am realistic so I pretty much agree on everything.

I hate Jon, I do question is GOAT-ness, I think he's a scumbag which is what gives him the edge in there while fighting, but I also think he would find a way to win VS Goody two shoes Tom. Same as i expected him to beat Stipe no matter what shape Stipe came into the fight at, not because he's so much better, but because he's a piece of shit and doesn't care to bend the rules to get an advantage.
 
Aspinall hasn't even beat Stipe. Or Gane. Or Ngannou.

He has literally beat no one of notice.

I'm certainly not sure that Jones would beat Aspinall. I'm certainly not opposed to the fight.

But it's getting ridicoulous.
 
pamirec said:
With that said, Aspinal’s yet to prove himself.
Blaydes - KO round 1
Pavlovich - KO round 1
Tybura - TKO round 1
Volkov - Sub round 1
Spivac - TKO round 1
Arlovski - Sub round 2
Baudot - TKO round 1
Collier - TKO round 1


Sit down bozo. So far the biggest critique we can make of Aspinall is that in his 8 wins with 8 finishes, one time it took him a second round to put his opponent away.

He's an absolute freak phenom by heavyweight standards and more proven than Jones at heavyweight.
 
loisestrad said:
Aspinall hasn't even beat Stipe. Or Gane. Or Ngannou.
The 4 years retired, 42 year old Stipe that bumbled around the Octagon like an old man? Aspinal would beat him on his walk to the Octagon. I would pick middle of the pack light heavyweights to beat that version of Stipe and a handful of middleweights.

Ngannou murdered Stipe, beat Gane, and left the division for greener pastures. Jon never fought him either.

loisestrad said:
He has literally beat no one of notice.
Blaydes - KO round 1
Pavlovich - KO round 1
Tybura - TKO round 1
Volkov - Sub round 1
Spivac - TKO round 1
Arlovski - Sub round 2
Baudot - TKO round 1
Collier - TKO round 1

LMAO by heavyweight standards that is a run you can't find. Who else in the last 20 years has put away 8 guys with the only interruption being a knee blowout? What a ridiculous standard.
 
rjmbrd said:
Blaydes - KO round 1
Pavlovich - KO round 1
Tybura - TKO round 1
Volkov - Sub round 1
Spivac - TKO round 1
Arlovski - Sub round 2
Baudot - TKO round 1
Collier - TKO round 1


Sit down bozo. So far the biggest critique we can make of Aspinall is that in his 8 wins with 8 finishes, one time it took him a second round to put his opponent away.

He's an absolute freak phenom by heavyweight standards and more proven than Jones at heavyweight.
Cool names. No one knows them. Do they suck? No. Are they proven as great? No.
 
Jones has GOAT, money, fame -- in the twilight of his long-ass multi-Division career.

Sherdoggers want to take that from him -- hence all the JDS wailing and gnashing of teeth.

Ridiculous.

Jones will approve the terms --

not the UFC that can only offer the opportunity -- nor Tom.
 
rjmbrd said:
If you don't know those names you don't follow MMA, so your opinion wouldn't matter on the topic.
I know the names, which is why I know exactly how much they suck in a context of having "great names" on your resume.

Aspinall has none.

Which, as I said, doesn't mean that he wouldn't beat Jones. It simply means that Aspinall shouldn't feel as entitled, and his fans shouldn't feel so on his behalf.
 
loisestrad said:
I know the names, which is why I know exactly how much they suck in a context of having "great names" on your resume.

Aspinall has none.

Which, as I said, doesn't mean that he wouldn't beat Jones. It simply means that Aspinall shouldn't feel as entitled, and his fans shouldn't feel so on his behalf.
Who is Gane's signature win? .500 fighters like Lewis and Rozenstruik? A totally shot, losing streak JDS? His big opportunity was Ngannou with a bum knee and he still lost and looked terrible doing so.

That is Jon's singular "big" win at heavyweight, a guy that has accomplished next to nothing.

Aspinall can casually knock out Tuivasa and Lewis. He already did KO Volkov and Spivac (he didn't need a 5 round decision like Gane did)

You don't know what you're talking about / looking at.
 
loisestrad said:
I know the names, which is why I know exactly how much they suck in a context of having "great names" on your resume.

Aspinall has none.

Which, as I said, doesn't mean that he wouldn't beat Jones. It simply means that Aspinall shouldn't feel as entitled, and his fans shouldn't feel so on his behalf.
He's the interim champ, of course he should feel titled to a shot at the full title, even though it doesn't have to be against Jones.
 
rjmbrd said:
Blaydes - KO round 1
Pavlovich - KO round 1
Tybura - TKO round 1
Volkov - Sub round 1
Spivac - TKO round 1
Arlovski - Sub round 2
Baudot - TKO round 1
Collier - TKO round 1


Sit down bozo. So far the biggest critique we can make of Aspinall is that in his 8 wins with 8 finishes, one time it took him a second round to put his opponent away.

He's an absolute freak phenom by heavyweight standards and more proven than Jones at heavyweight.
Yeah a bunch of great hws on that list. What a retard take.
 
loisestrad said:
I know the names, which is why I know exactly how much they suck in a context of having "great names" on your resume.

Aspinall has none.

Which, as I said, doesn't mean that he wouldn't beat Jones. It simply means that Aspinall shouldn't feel as entitled, and his fans shouldn't feel so on his behalf.
Aspinal has the right to feel as entitled, but it’s not Jon’s fault, it’s teh fucking goof with his make believe shit.
 
I agree. Prolonging the fight with Tom has already proven to add appeal and marketability. Jon also has several more fights on his relatively new contract. Gotta milk that cash cow for every last drop. A loss right now drastically decreases his selling power for the rest of his career.
 
loisestrad said:
Cool names. No one knows them. Do they suck? No. Are they proven as great? No.
Why did you list Gane? Is he great?

Gane's best win is a ho hum decision over Volkov that went the full 25 minutes and he only outstruck by 15 significant strikes.

Aspinall destroyed that same Volkov in 3 minutes.

After that Gane's big wins are Spivac, who Aspinall also destroyed in a minute, Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

If Gane is a name Aspinall needs to beat to prove himself then what are we doing here? Aspinall is literally far more proven than Gane.
 
I think ducking Aspinal would tarnish his legacy but I don't think Jones gives a crap.
 
He doesn't have much choice if he wants to preserve his legacy.
 
