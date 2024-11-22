Jones will eventually face Aspinal

let me first mention that I’m not a Jones fan, in fact every time there is a chance to question his “GOAT”-ness, I fucking do it.



While I think Jon is not so willing to face Aspinal, he’s also trying hard to make it seem like he doesn’t want to face Aspinal AT ALL. It’s a negotiation tactic. Jon’s doing a good job. He’s doing so to get as much money as he can. It’ll probably be his last fight.



It is definitely disrespectful that teh pink goof brought in the semi-retired out of shape Stipe to fight Jones “for the undisputed Hw belt”. Aspinal is the real champ. You are a moron if you think he isn’t.





With that said, Aspinal’s yet to prove himself. He’s surely done a lot, but to act like he beats Jones without a doubt is a bit far fetched. Jon always find a way to win. Even if he doesn’t, the judges will score a close fight in his favor.



So yeah, the fight will happen sooner than later and as much as I hate to say it, Jon will find a way to win. Sadly most of the fans will say Aspinal wasn’t that good to begin with.



Thoughts?