Alex has a better chance of beating Jones than "Aspinal" Aspinal is slow, clunky Alex is athletic and fast. Generic wrestle boxer cant beat Jones

Leon Edwards
Aug 21, 2022
If Aspinal can't stop Jones taking him down he will he elbowed into oblivion and he is so slow and plodding Jones could wrap him on on the cage.
Alex is fast and can actually strike with Jones and not have to rely on a hail Mary like aspinal.
Alex is dangerous from round 1 to 5.
