Alex has a better chance of beating Jones than "Aspinal" Aspinal is slow, clunky Alex is athletic and fast. Generic wrestle boxer cant beat Jones

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
670
Reaction score
1,251
If Aspinal can't stop Jones taking him down he will he elbowed into oblivion and he is so slow and plodding Jones could wrap him on on the cage.

Alex is fast and can actually strike with Jones and not have to rely on a hail Mary like aspinal.

Alex is dangerous from round 1 to 5.
 
Leon Edwards said:
If Aspinal can't stop Jones taking him down he will he elbowed into oblivion and he is so slow and plodding Jones could wrap him on on the cage.

Alex is fast and can actually strike with Jones and not have to rely on a hail Mary like aspinal.

Alex is dangerous from round 1 to 5.
You still cannot spell fighters names correctly.

Please, try harder.

And.... Utter rubbish Tom is "so slow and plodding" . I have to wonder if you have actually got the right guy here......
 
You're off your rocker mate. Jones takes Alex down at will. Izzy took him down for God's sake.

Aspinall at least has some grappling skills as compared to none.

The advantage that Alex has in striking compared to Jones is nowhere near enough to make up for the HUGE disadvantage he has in grappling.
 
TronJavolta said:
The advantage that Alex has in striking compared to Jones is nowhere near enough to make up for the HUGE disadvantage he has in grappling.
Perreira has a black belt in BJJ and is quite difficult to put away with subs. Jan who is a natural heavyweight didnt make much progress. And Perreira won that match, which he obviously wouldn't have done in the old rules.
 
Intermission said:
Perreira has a black belt in BJJ and is quite difficult to put away with subs. Jan who is a natural heavyweight didnt make much progress. And Perreira won that match, which he obviously wouldn't have done in the old rules.
lmao who says that Jones would need a sub. He’d simply take him down and pour elbows on him.
 
Intermission said:
Perreira has a black belt in BJJ and is quite difficult to put away with subs. Jan who is a natural heavyweight didnt make much progress. And Perreira won that match, which he obviously wouldn't have done in the old rules.
Jan might be the first natural heavyweight to never fight at heavyweight. Learn something new every day.
 
Leon Edwards said:
If Aspinal can't stop Jones taking him down he will he elbowed into oblivion and he is so slow and plodding Jones could wrap him on on the cage.

Alex is fast and can actually strike with Jones and not have to rely on a hail Mary like aspinal.

Alex is dangerous from round 1 to 5.
Your posts are ass, its not even good troll jobs, just terrible,
 
I have a feeling we'll see Pereira vs Aspinall because Jon will retire.
 
