Do people truly believe Aspiral can beat Jones?

Do people truly believe Aspirnal can beat Jones or is he just this weeks Jones killer?



Francis was supposed to kill Jon before he quit the UFC instead of fighting him.



Gane was supposed to as well, but was reduced to a "white belt" immediately when the bell rang.



Some guy named Pav ? no one talks about anymore.





Is Aspinal truly someone people believe can defeat him or is it purely just hope like the others and will he be disparaged immediately after losing?