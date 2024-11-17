  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Do people truly believe Aspiral can beat Jones?

Do people truly believe Aspirnal can beat Jones or is he just this weeks Jones killer?

Francis was supposed to kill Jon before he quit the UFC instead of fighting him.

Gane was supposed to as well, but was reduced to a "white belt" immediately when the bell rang.

Some guy named Pav ? no one talks about anymore.


Is Aspinal truly someone people believe can defeat him or is it purely just hope like the others and will he be disparaged immediately after losing?
 
I think Aspinal beats him easily. That's why Jon fought old man Stipe.

DougHitchcoxMallard01.jpg
 
I do.

It isn't that Jones isn't great. He is. Aspinall is just this era's generational talent. The way Jones, DC and Cain were of their era.

Aspinall has everything. power, fight IQ, well roundedness, the best killer instinct of any fighter in the world right now, and speed never before seen at HW.
 
The great white hope….

Gustaffson came sooo close. He had a great fight with jones. Everyone was cheering and hoping he would beat jones, but he got demolished in the rematch and hasn’t won a fight in 6 years, 4 losses in a row.

Aspinall is just the next guy that fans want to and hope jones loses to. They’ve been waiting for 16 years lol
 
No one being serious thought Stipe or Gane would be a challenge and only pav stans mentioned his name

Tom is legit though. Good fight 50/50
 
I don't see Aspinall running through Jones like he has with other opponents. I cant see him maintaining his speed throughout a full fight. once the fight hits later rounds I think Jones runs away with it.
 
Some genuinely believe it. Others are just riding a current bandwagon. They are pumping this dude up so high based only off a couple big victories But if Jones beats him rather handily Tom will be a bum in short order. You can count on that.
 
I was giving Aspinall a really good chance of an upset before tonight but after watching Jones tonight i got reminded why he's been so dominant his entire career and why hes the GOAT. His fight IQ and diverse set of skills is just ridiculous.

Aspinall is fast and has a powerful but I'm thinking he's mainly only has that overhand/straight right. A fighter like Jones will take that away easily and I'm trying to think how Aspinall is suppose to win.
 
Aspinall is on another level athletically from Jon. You'll see how slow Jones really looks in comparison.

And Tom's power will be something Jones never felt before.

It's a bet I'd gladly take.
 
