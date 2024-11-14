  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Tom Aspinal riding Jon Jones hate is Cringe

Everyone and their mother is hating on Jon Jones for ducking Tom, I get it.

But it is sooooo cringe that Aspinal rides this bandwagon. Why are none of us talking about the fact that a much younger athletic heavyweight is talking about fighting Jon as if he is fighting Jon in his prime? Jon hasn't fought in years and is at the end of his career.

I get it, not like Tom has any other choice as the belt is being stalled, but this pretend treatment that Tom is some legendary fighter or some sort is hilarious.

Jon is right, Stipe is the legacy fight. Tom may be a heavyweight GOAT, but its way too early to see this. 30 years down the road, Tom could end up being another Johnny Walker. While Stipe is supposed to be the consensus heavyweight GOAT. For a legacy and likely retirement fight, Stipe makes far more sense economically, legacy, and obviously too from a winning perspective.

Does anyone else not agree that its a bit cringe that we're treating this as if this is Jon Jones in his prime?
 
The only person being disrespected here is Tom Aspinal. Made him fight for the intern instead and then forced him to defend it.
 
SerbianSteel said:
Jones is what, 36?

He hasn't taken much damage in his career, is (rightly or wrongly) the hw champion. If he's out of his prime it's from self-afflicted cocaine abuse and Aspinall is well within his rights to call Jones out.
37, turning 38 next year

damage.. well.. he's been in the UFC since 2008 and fought like 24 times or something and mostly 5 rounders which means a shit ton of 5 round fight camps which take a toll on your body

he has a toe injury that has never healed right and he just tore his pec at 37
 
It's just because Jones is a highly polarizing figure that the majority of the fan base desperately wants to see lose. He is being treated the same as Mayweather when he was in his prime. Mayweather was the highest paid athlete on earth and it wasn't even close AND he had ZERO sponsors. How was this possible? Because every time he fought, everyone and their dog tuned in hoping and praying to see him finally lose.

History doesn't remember immature drama or DUIs, they remember statistics. And statistically Jon Jones is the MMA GOAT.

P.S. You can't duck someone when you're contractually bound to fight someone else. Whether Jon wants to or not, he legally cannot fight Tom until he fights Stipe so just shut the fuck up about it until Saturday lol.
 
Tom's been fighting since 2014 to get close to that belt, he'd be really dumb not to push for it.
 
ummmm... what? Jones is holding the championship hostage. What should we do, let him keep the belt indefinitely because we feel sorry for him being an aging champion? The age bit has nothing to do with it. If Jon is too old, he can quit. This is a title picture that he is a part of, and if you have a title, you fight the best or you aren't a champ. Period.

"Legacy" has nothing to do with it.
 
Jones isn't even that old by heavyweight standards.

Aspinall has no legit contenders to fight unless Stipe wins, he needs to make his name calling out Jones. Because if Jones wins and retires from heavyweight Tom has no dance partner to make a name from. Tom Cleared out the division while the UFC pretended he didn't exist, the UFC PR teams going to struggle to get people excited for a bunch of rematches against people he finished in the first round. A heavyweight knock out machine from a passionate country of fans is somehow going to turn into Mighty Mouse.
 
eatu4tea said:
It's just because Jones is a highly polarizing figure that the majority of the fan base desperately wants to see lose. He is being treated the same as Mayweather when he was in his prime. Mayweather was the highest paid athlete on earth and it wasn't even close AND he had ZERO sponsors. How was this possible? Because every time he fought, everyone and their dog tuned in hoping and praying to see him finally lose.

History doesn't remember immature drama or DUIs, they remember statistics. And statistically Jon Jones is the MMA GOAT.

P.S. You can't duck someone when you're contractually bound to fight someone else. Whether Jon wants to or not, he legally cannot fight Tom until he fights Stipe so just shut the fuck up about it until Saturday lol.
OK, but history remembers roids with an asterisk beside your name. I don't think history will ever treat Lance Armstrong or Barry Bonds with the deference of others that don't have the asterisk. No one will forget.
 
That's all really neat and cute. Yay, the JJ retirement tour, woot. Let's celebrate the GOAT, give him a big fun bout in New York and treasure his legacy. Lets throw every flower at this guy. Sounds great.

Then he took the HW title.

Fight Tom or go away.
 
<JagsKiddingMe>

What a ridiculous thread. If Jon wasn't holding up the belt, Tom wouldn't be calling him out, but instead of being champ himself and taking any defense the UFC ask him to, they're making the guy who's beaten 5 of the next 8 guys defend an interim title while the "champ" sits out for 18 months then goes dumpster diving for a retired guy coming off a KO loss and 0 wins over anybody on the roster. How do you not root for it blow up in Jon's face and get KO'd by old man river?
 
The only thing more pathetic than the ducking of Jones is the dick sucking of Jones fans
 
Tl;dr Tom is the autistic katana trying to woo the new hot chick at school.
 


Not sure what TS problem is. I think Tom have a valid and honest take on the whole situation.
 
If Jon is going to stick around I agree he should fight Aspinall and defend his belt with the number one contender after the Stipe fight. The Stipe fight is a bigger fight simple as that. If Jones is only going to do one more fight after the Stipe fight, if he wins, I would rather it be against Alex. It's a much bigger fight, let him give up the HW title.
 
Someone please show me when was Aspinal
a complete dick to Jones. He’s too mellow if anything… you know what a guy like Brock, Ping, Colby or Coner would be doing if they were Tom? lol ruthless scolding.

I’d have no problem if Jones was an honest guy and said fuck no he’s too big and young. Gsp said it when pressed to fight Silva. Joni boy comes with bs excuses and arrogance. Also, he should have not fought for the belt nor keep it hostage for so long if he had the intention of cherry pick his fights and avoid fighting the best. At least Gsp had the decency to relinquish the mw belt asap.
 
