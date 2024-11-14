Tom Aspinal riding Jon Jones hate is Cringe

Everyone and their mother is hating on Jon Jones for ducking Tom, I get it.



But it is sooooo cringe that Aspinal rides this bandwagon. Why are none of us talking about the fact that a much younger athletic heavyweight is talking about fighting Jon as if he is fighting Jon in his prime? Jon hasn't fought in years and is at the end of his career.



I get it, not like Tom has any other choice as the belt is being stalled, but this pretend treatment that Tom is some legendary fighter or some sort is hilarious.



Jon is right, Stipe is the legacy fight. Tom may be a heavyweight GOAT, but its way too early to see this. 30 years down the road, Tom could end up being another Johnny Walker. While Stipe is supposed to be the consensus heavyweight GOAT. For a legacy and likely retirement fight, Stipe makes far more sense economically, legacy, and obviously too from a winning perspective.



Does anyone else not agree that its a bit cringe that we're treating this as if this is Jon Jones in his prime?