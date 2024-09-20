Media Jean Silva wants to fight Movsar Evloev, but not at UFC 307

Don't call him out for a fill-in slot if you can't fill in, dope.

I thought these nerds were smart?

Hard pass on this fight, the unranked guy doesn't call the shots.
 
I didn't think Jean Silva was going to make weight that soon anyways
 
I am fine with it. Silva needs time to make weight. If Movsar can't find a replacement dance partner then push it back a month. It is better to figure something out soon before he starts cutting or has to prep for a different opponent.
 
Do Movsar vs Steve Garcia. Id think he would take the opportunity. 8 fight dec win streak vs 5 ko win streak
Like him or not Evloev is the #6 FW, it's a massive opportunity to fight him as an unranked fighter. I think the fight would be a lot of fun but if Silva can't make the date they are better off booking the Sterling fight again when he's ready.
 
