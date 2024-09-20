NoSmilez said: I am fine with it. Silva needs time to make weight. If Movsar can't find a replacement dance partner then push it back a month. It is better to figure something out soon before he starts cutting or has to prep for a different opponent. Click to expand...

Like him or not Evloev is the #6 FW, it's a massive opportunity to fight him as an unranked fighter. I think the fight would be a lot of fun but if Silva can't make the date they are better off booking the Sterling fight again when he's ready.