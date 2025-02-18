  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

It's Jean Silva Fight Week

Siver!

Siver!

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 24, 2024
Messages
410
Reaction score
1,060


"Who the fuck is Jean Silva?"

Thanks for asking.

Jean Silva is a Fighting Nerds guy (hottest team in MMA?) who overcame Kevin Vallejos (11-0) in a competitive DWCS fight, earned his contract, and promptly tarred and feathered Westin Wilson (no surprise) and Charles Jourdain (very solid win). Jean lost a couple of style points for failing to make weight against Jourdain, but a move up to lightweight saw him take a short notice fight with the mighty Drew Dober.

Jean Silva TKO'd Drew Dober, but more to the point made an absolute mess of that chiseled Action Man face of his:

abbac8126a2cf27771f750cc5587e2be


Anyway, now the Nerd is fighting back at featherweight against Melsik Baghdasaryan. Assuming Jean Silva makes weight, he then has to make a statement against an underrated opponent with nasty striking. This is a fight he cannot afford to lose, and he certainly cannot afford to put a foot wrong on the scales either.

Excited?
 
There is something different about this guy, he has a crazy mixture of skills, savagery and true martial arts ethos. I think it was him that accidentally eyepoked his opponent, and instead of gesturing sorry to the opponent, he did it to the ref so he would actually slow the fight down. The mentality of this guy is something else.
 
IamSpartacus said:
There is something different about this guy, he has a crazy mixture of skills, savagery and true martial arts ethos. I think it was him that accidentally eyepoked his opponent, and instead of gesturing sorry to the opponent, he did it to the ref so he would actually slow the fight down. The mentality of this guy is something else.
Click to expand...


jean-silva-broke-both-his-hands-in-round-1-against-drew-v0-64lyg1wvscdd1.jpeg


He also broke BOTH HANDS in ROUND ONE against Drew Dober - so he started using knees and elbows instead - hence the blood!
 
The dude seems emotionally unstable.

That plus devastating power at the lighter weight classes is a liscence to print money!
 
Seriously though, if you are reading this, and you havent seen this guy fight yet, dont miss out cos this dude is seriously one of the most entertaining (and weird!!!!) fighters in the game right now
 
Like yknow when Oliver Mccall broke down and started crying in his match w Lennox?

Imagine a dude doin that while still beating your ass.

That's this guy, Jean Silva
 
HHJ said:
Seriously though, if you are reading this, and you havent seen this guy fight yet, dont miss out cos this dude is seriously one of the most entertaining (and weird!!!!) fighters in the game right now
Click to expand...
I saw the Drew fight he looked nasty. 1 weight miss is ok i just wasn't sure becaue he was dropping back down.
 
2024 was a horrible year for me

but


this dude fought three times in 2024 and I watched all his fights and it entertained the shit out of me, so good on him !
 
HHJ said:
2024 was a horrible year for me

but


this dude fought three times in 2024 and I watched all his fights and it entertained the shit out of me, so good on him !
Click to expand...

WAR 2025!!!
 
Can't stand this clown but he's damn good. This seems l;ike a step back for him but this is a FOTN contender for sure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Rate the Card, UFC Fight Night Seattle
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Marko Atanasovik
Fighting Nerds best club ever?
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
omawho402
omawho402

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,621
Messages
56,911,719
Members
175,455
Latest member
the.canadian.grizzly

Share this page

Back
Top