It's Jean Silva Fight Week

"Who the fuck is Jean Silva?"
Thanks for asking.
Jean Silva is a Fighting Nerds guy (hottest team in MMA?) who overcame Kevin Vallejos (11-0) in a competitive DWCS fight, earned his contract, and promptly tarred and feathered Westin Wilson (no surprise) and Charles Jourdain (very solid win). Jean lost a couple of style points for failing to make weight against Jourdain, but a move up to lightweight saw him take a short notice fight with the mighty Drew Dober.
Jean Silva TKO'd Drew Dober, but more to the point made an absolute mess of that chiseled Action Man face of his:
Anyway, now the Nerd is fighting back at featherweight against Melsik Baghdasaryan. Assuming Jean Silva makes weight, he then has to make a statement against an underrated opponent with nasty striking. This is a fight he cannot afford to lose, and he certainly cannot afford to put a foot wrong on the scales either.
Excited?