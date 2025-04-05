News Mosvar Evloev offered a fight at UFC Fight Night May 17 (not vs Ortega)

Who do you think the UFC offered to Evloev?

The top ten either have a fight booked, already lost to Mosvar, or are too big a name for an Apex Fight Night card.

Maybe Youssef Zalal.



Movsar Evloev Reveals Potential Timeline for UFC Return

Movsar Evloev is determined to return next month, regardless of who his opponent is.
really does feel like Zalal is the only option but thats kind of burning an up and comer for nothing imo.
 
He should wait to see if volk wins next week. Volk already said he wants to fight movsar ASAP if he gets past lopes.
 
Isn't Ortega moving up?

At this point, Evloeb shouldn't be saying yes to anything. Maybe earlier, but not now
 
Why should he fight and make money when he can sit around, wait for a title shot, and be broke?
 
