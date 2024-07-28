JDM deserves the title shot more than shavkat

UFConFOX said: By this logic, Shavkat deserves it more b/c JDM lost a round (or maybe 2?) to an early prelim guy in Bassil Hafez recently.



If Shavkat had not been a dominant finishing machine and if JDM didn't pullout of the Shavkat fight you'd have a better case.



As is, I'm not passing over the boogeyman for someone that pulled out against him. And Belal had 4 other top 10 and 2 other top 5 wins before beating Gilbert for his title shot.



If you get to pullout of fights and leapfrog the person you pullout against it's going to be the new hand on ground to avoid knees. It's going to be everywhere and done by everyone....and why not? Click to expand...

Okay so first off by my logic no that doesn't make sense, because my logic is JDM beat someone in the top 5 who had just fought a title eliminator. Beating a top 5 opponent is much more impressive than a top 10 opponent, and by custom most fighters have had to get a top 5 win for a title shot anyways.