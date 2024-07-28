JDM deserves the title shot more than shavkat

Why does shavkat deserve it more than JDM?give shavkat the next title fight
let leon fight garry or jdm
let usman fight the person leon isn't fighting
fuck colby the guy will probably wait 2 years for everyone to fight each other to come back and rematch usman or something
well for one he is injured. ww is already a stalled division because of the the long time people take between fights.
Becuase JDM has actually managed to beat someone in the Top 5, Burns
If you want to do a title eliminator that’s fine, but as of right now, JDM deserves it more
JDM is out with a bad arm injury and probably wont be okay for a while. The UFC will want belal to lose right away so they will pressure him into a november or December turn around to get the title off of him.
My point is people aren't saying shavkat deserves it becuase JDM is injured, they're saying it becuase they think shavkat just deserves it more, which on merit he doesn't
\keep the division moving. shavkat is next, and there are all sorts of matchups with jdm.
the probalem with ww now is neither shavkat, jdm, or garry have beaten the old guard because the old guard kept fighting itself, sitting out long periods, or getting undeserved title shots
right now shavkat is ahead because people had built up a dream matchup of him vs khamzat as some ww equivalent of cro cop vs fedor. so shav is still riding that hype. jdm kind of just got put on the radar after beating burns recently.
Plus we don’t know how JDM will be when belal decides to come back anyways so we will see
Okay so first off by my logic no that doesn’t make sense, because my logic is JDM beat someone in the top 5 who had just fought a title eliminator. Beating a top 5 opponent is much more impressive than a top 10 opponent, and by custom most fighters have had to get a top 5 win for a title shot anyways. Plus, burns also beat wonderboy, shavkat best winBy this logic, Shavkat deserves it more b/c JDM lost a round (or maybe 2?) to an early prelim guy in Bassil Hafez recently.
If Shavkat had not been a dominant finishing machine and if JDM didn't pullout of the Shavkat fight you'd have a better case.
As is, I'm not passing over the boogeyman for someone that pulled out against him. And Belal had 4 other top 10 and 2 other top 5 wins before beating Gilbert for his title shot.
If you get to pullout of fights and leapfrog the person you pullout against it's going to be the new hand on ground to avoid knees. It's going to be everywhere and done by everyone....and why not?
Do you think belal is more skilled than shavkat? No, most likely. But do you think belal clearly deserved the title shot more than shavkat based on merit? I would hope you do, becuase of course belal deserved it more. Skill is not the deciding factor, merit is.because Shavkat is the more skilled undefeated 100% finished rate fighter.
be real, Shavkat would finish JDM as well. It doesnt matter to me, JDM could fight against Belal first. Eventually Shavkat will beat them both
do you actually think JDM is better than Shavkat just because he beat Burns?