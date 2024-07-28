JDM deserves the title shot more than shavkat

Becuase JDM has actually managed to beat someone in the Top 5, Burns

If you want to do a title eliminator that’s fine, but as of right now, JDM deserves it more
 
give shavkat the next title fight

let leon fight garry or jdm

let usman fight the person leon isn't fighting

fuck colby the guy will probably wait 2 years for everyone to fight each other to come back and rematch usman or something
 
ArtardFiesta said:
give shavkat the next title fight

let leon fight garry or jdm

let usman fight the person leon isn't fighting

fuck colby the guy will probably wait 2 years for everyone to fight each other to come back and rematch usman or something
Why does shavkat deserve it more than JDM?
 
RonDante said:
Why does shavkat deserve it more than JDM?
well for one he is injured. ww is already a stalled division because of the the long time people take between fights.
\keep the division moving. shavkat is next, and there are all sorts of matchups with jdm.

the probalem with ww now is neither shavkat, jdm, or garry have beaten the old guard because the old guard kept fighting itself, sitting out long periods, or getting undeserved title shots
 
Last edited:
Belal ''the American Eagle'' would ragdoll JDM but i agree beating Wonderdad doesn't give you a title fight
 
Is JDM even in the condition to fight anytime soon? His infection problem seems super serious.
 
RonDante said:
Becuase JDM has actually managed to beat someone in the Top 5, Burns

If you want to do a title eliminator that’s fine, but as of right now, JDM deserves it more
By this logic, Shavkat deserves it more b/c JDM lost a round (or maybe 2?) to an early prelim guy in Bassil Hafez recently.

If Shavkat had not been a dominant finishing machine and if JDM didn't pullout of the Shavkat fight you'd have a better case.

As is, I'm not passing over the boogeyman for someone that pulled out against him. And Belal had 4 other top 10 and 2 other top 5 wins before beating Gilbert for his title shot.

If you get to pullout of fights and leapfrog the person you pullout against it's going to be the new hand on ground to avoid knees. It's going to be everywhere and done by everyone....and why not?
 
ArtardFiesta said:
give shavkat the next title fight

let leon fight garry or jdm

let usman fight the person leon isn't fighting

fuck colby the guy will probably wait 2 years for everyone to fight each other to come back and rematch usman or something
.....Garry?
 
RonDante said:
Why does shavkat deserve it more than JDM?
because Shavkat is the more skilled undefeated 100% finished rate fighter.
be real, Shavkat would finish JDM as well. It doesnt matter to me, JDM could fight against Belal first. Eventually Shavkat will beat them both

do you actually think JDM is better than Shavkat just because he beat Burns?
 
Shav has a better shot stylistically against Belal, I think. Give him the shot and then we can (potentially) see JDM/Shav in a title fight.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
well for one he is injured. ww is already a stalled division because of the the long time people take between fights.
\keep the division moving. shavkat is next, and there are all sorts of matchups with jdm.

the probalem with ww now is neither shavkat, jdm, or garry have beaten the old guard because the old guard kept fighting itself, sitting out long periods, or getting undeserved title shots
My point is people aren’t saying shavkat deserves it becuase JDM is injured, they’re saying it becuase they think shavkat just deserves it more, which on merit he doesn’t
Plus we don’t know how JDM will be when belal decides to come back anyways so we will see
 
RonDante said:
My point is people aren’t saying shavkat deserves it becuase JDM is injured, they’re saying it becuase they think shavkat just deserves it more, which on merit he doesn’t
Plus we don’t know how JDM will be when belal decides to come back anyways so we will see
right now shavkat is ahead because people had built up a dream matchup of him vs khamzat as some ww equivalent of cro cop vs fedor. so shav is still riding that hype. jdm kind of just got put on the radar after beating burns recently.

i really don't care if it is jdm or shavkat. i would really like the division to move. hopefully belal doesn't give usman a title shot and leon doesn't rematch colby
 
UFConFOX said:
By this logic, Shavkat deserves it more b/c JDM lost a round (or maybe 2?) to an early prelim guy in Bassil Hafez recently.

If Shavkat had not been a dominant finishing machine and if JDM didn't pullout of the Shavkat fight you'd have a better case.

As is, I'm not passing over the boogeyman for someone that pulled out against him. And Belal had 4 other top 10 and 2 other top 5 wins before beating Gilbert for his title shot.

If you get to pullout of fights and leapfrog the person you pullout against it's going to be the new hand on ground to avoid knees. It's going to be everywhere and done by everyone....and why not?
Okay so first off by my logic no that doesn’t make sense, because my logic is JDM beat someone in the top 5 who had just fought a title eliminator. Beating a top 5 opponent is much more impressive than a top 10 opponent, and by custom most fighters have had to get a top 5 win for a title shot anyways. Plus, burns also beat wonderboy, shavkat best win


I want them to do some kind of title eliminator for the next title fight. I made this post becuase people are acting like shavkat is the most deserving, when he isn’t. No one is mentioning that JDM is injured, they just think that shavkat deserves it more

If a title fight was booked next month based on merit then JDM should get it
 
ArtardFiesta said:
give shavkat the next title fight

let leon fight garry or jdm

let usman fight the person leon isn't fighting

fuck colby the guy will probably wait 2 years for everyone to fight each other to come back and rematch usman or something
I dont wanna wait for Leon to come back. Lets get this shit poppin now.
 
Hassan Mouzine said:
because Shavkat is the more skilled undefeated 100% finished rate fighter.
be real, Shavkat would finish JDM as well. It doesnt matter to me, JDM could fight against Belal first. Eventually Shavkat will beat them both

do you actually think JDM is better than Shavkat just because he beat Burns?
Do you think belal is more skilled than shavkat? No, most likely. But do you think belal clearly deserved the title shot more than shavkat based on merit? I would hope you do, becuase of course belal deserved it more. Skill is not the deciding factor, merit is.

And yes, I think JDM would beat shavkat, but my argument is who has more merit, and a top 5 win means more than what shavkat has
 
True but JDM also barely scraped by Hafez and Holland so I’d much rather see shavkat

After watching the hafez fight belal is an incredibly bad matchup for jdm
 
