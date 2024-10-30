If Shavkat Becomes Champ Is There Anyone at 170 You Would Favor Over Him?

I am beyond excited to see this guy back in the cage, he doesn’t play it safe EVER and has that mentality where a victory isn’t enough, he has to finish you decisively. Even against Wonderboy he was constantly looking for the finish. I don’t necessarily see him losing to anyone at 170, I’d shit a brick if someone with Garry’s skill set beat him. JDM is pretty good but I don’t think he does anything better than Shavkat. Brady would get smoked. Maybe that guy who just KOd Magny. think Shavkat can get some defenses in as I don’t see anyone at 170 right now beating him.
 
He should have a BMF fight with khamzat at 185.

He will get slammed back to 170 but it will be a fun build up to the fight
 
Buckley could give him some real problems
 
