Buckley deserves a title eliminator

Buckley Won 4 fights last year with 3 finishes.

4 Wins in a year is a tall order for any fighter. He fought a replacement opponent Who has always been a certified top guy. He was supposed to fight garry, Which would have probably put him in the shot After Shavkat if the fight with belal had not been cancelled.

I know JDM is right up there, But his momentum has waned Considerably. I'd like to see Buckley rewarded for his good attendance and exciting fights. I think he should be given the fight with Leon Edwards this March in the UK.


Leon vs Buckley (title Eliminator)
Usman vs JDM (Winner gets next title eliminator)
Garry vs brady (winner gets next title eliminator)

To keep the division both fresh and moving this is how it should go.
 
That's pretty good match making! Hopefully Dana doesn't throw Usman, Colby or Masvidal in any possible match ups with those fighters now.
 
Problem is if Leon and Usman both win, does Leon just get a title shot off of a single win?
 
