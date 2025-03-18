svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 19,001
- Reaction score
- 74,175
Cliffs
- Wants to fight again in June, doesn't care who it is against
- Says he lost 3-2 vs Shavkat, started "dominating" as it went on and was a takedown away from winning
- Claims responsibility for Shavkat's injury and refers to kicks he landed on him in their fight
- Says he called his agent trying to get the title fight vs Belal, was "livid" he didn't get it
- Says it makes no sense JDM is getting it because he is coming off over a year inactive & injured