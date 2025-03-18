  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Ian Garry thinks he should've got the title shot instead of JDM at UFC 315

Cliffs

- Wants to fight again in June, doesn't care who it is against

- Says he lost 3-2 vs Shavkat, started "dominating" as it went on and was a takedown away from winning

- Claims responsibility for Shavkat's injury and refers to kicks he landed on him in their fight

- Says he called his agent trying to get the title fight vs Belal, was "livid" he didn't get it

- Says it makes no sense JDM is getting it because he is coming off over a year inactive & injured
 
And you're coming off a loss Garry, not very bright is he...
Give him Buckley for June and hope Buckles gives him an ass whooping.
 
Bro has one good round against Shavkat and he’s all pumped up, his point fight sparring style would get him whomped vs Belal
 
Shavkat spoke about coming into the fight injured, or am I recalling this incorrectly? Ian was not dominating Shavkat and he was one one takedown away from winning. Truly delusional in his thinking there. Would say have him fight Buckley. Not sure on Shavkat timeline, would think Shavkat is getting the Belal and JDM winner though, but if he's going to be out too long, makes sense to have someone else step up and Leon vs. Sean winner doesn't spark too much interest.
 
Legit anyone should’ve gotten the title shot over JFM… bros biggest win is a comeback against 45 year old Gilbert Burns who’s barely .500 these days. UFC only pushing unwarranted title shots because their Aussie/Kiwi market is drying up.

No reason for his title shot, Volks, or KKF’s. Might aswell feed Hooker to Mak again based on this trend.
 
It's arguable, but moot. They're probably just more confident that JDM can get rid of Belal.
 
