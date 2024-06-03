Islam Gets Destroyed at 170 | Agreed or Disagreed?

Not to take anything away from the guys that he beat but going to war with a 35 year old Poirier who's about to retire and going 5 rounds against a FW in a fight that he arguably lost (1st Volk fight) isn't going to cut it at WW.

Respect to Islam for wanting to move up and challenge for a 2nd belt, something Khabib never had the desire to do even though he was much more dominant than Islam. Khabib also knew that it's a different game at WW.

Poirier said it himself recently that he would not move to WW after years of hinting a possible move. He said he trains with some of those guys in the gym and they're just way bigger.

Edwards is in his absolute prime right now and dispatched of Colby with ease. Was able to easily stuff Usman's takedown in their last fight. He has amazing striking.

Islam is biting off more than he can chew and gets destroyed in a fight against Edwards imho
 
- Islam had staph recently
- Edwards didn't even "destroy" Colby Covington who performed like shit lol
 
A proper sized WW who couldn't make LW unless he cut off a leg with a 4" reach advantage over Islam who also showed excellent TDD against Usman. Need to quit this cross weight class nonsense.
 
Its hard to say.

If he has better conditioning after not having to cut the weight it might be the right move for him.

He might even hit harder.
 
He's too small and his striking is very rudimentary compared to Leon. Should stay at LW beating FWs
 
Destroyed?
Certainly not.

He might be just a top 3-5 fighter there, depending on the matchup
 
I agree.

Even prime BJ @ 170 kills Islam.
 
svmr_db said:
- Islam had staph recently
- Edwards didn't even "destroy" Colby Covington who performed like shit lol
Didn't say he destroyed Colby. I said he dispatched of him with ease. And by that I mean he won easily by completely nullifying whatever gameplan he had.

Did Islam have staph in the first Volk fight as well?
 
