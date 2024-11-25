If Arman Can’t, No One is Beating Islam at 155

If Arman can’t be the guy to get this done then there isn’t another guy at 155 currently who bc a beat Islam. Oliveira is the top contender and got thoroughly destroyed last time, Chandler now lost and Hooker and Poirier both got finished. Guys like Moicano and Pimblett have some potential but not enough to beat Islam. Unlike Khabib Islam will not look to retire ASAP. It’s a good problem but I think he will rack up several more title defenses and retire as champion.