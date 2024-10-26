Is anyone else depressed???

Alright, Sherbums, let’s be real—Max Holloway is a fan favorite, a legend, and one of the most entertaining fighters we’ve had the privilege to watch. Watching him lose by KO to Ilia Topuria in such an intense and thrilling fight is rough. It’s a reminder that, as good as Blessed is, there’s always another up-and-comer waiting for their moment, and this time it was Topuria’s turn to shine.



But for those of us who have followed Max’s career, this one hits different. Holloway’s toughness and durability have made him practically invincible in striking wars, but Ilia brought the power and precision that led to this moment. Now we have to ask—where does Max go from here? How does he bounce back from this loss, or is this the start of a new era at featherweight?