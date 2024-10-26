Is anyone else depressed???

Alright, Sherbums, let’s be real—Max Holloway is a fan favorite, a legend, and one of the most entertaining fighters we’ve had the privilege to watch. Watching him lose by KO to Ilia Topuria in such an intense and thrilling fight is rough. It’s a reminder that, as good as Blessed is, there’s always another up-and-comer waiting for their moment, and this time it was Topuria’s turn to shine.

But for those of us who have followed Max’s career, this one hits different. Holloway’s toughness and durability have made him practically invincible in striking wars, but Ilia brought the power and precision that led to this moment. Now we have to ask—where does Max go from here? How does he bounce back from this loss, or is this the start of a new era at featherweight?
 
Alright, Sherbums, let’s be real—Max Holloway is a fan favorite, a legend, and one of the most entertaining fighters we’ve had the privilege to watch. Watching him lose by KO to Ilia Topuria in such an intense and thrilling fight is rough. It’s a reminder that, as good as Blessed is, there’s always another up-and-comer waiting for their moment, and this time it was Topuria’s turn to shine.

But for those of us who have followed Max’s career, this one hits different. Holloway’s toughness and durability have made him practically invincible in striking wars, but Ilia brought the power and precision that led to this moment. Now we have to ask—where does Max go from here? How does he bounce back from this loss, or is this the start of a new era at featherweight?
I’ve been saying he was going to get knocked out since this fight was announced
So I feel validated
 
Max has nothing left to prove, but he can definitely come back and put some wins together. He may become champion again. I guess that’s not too far from reality.
 
My two favorite fighters lost. It happens. They gave us plenty of memories and reached the pinnacle. They lost to two exciting and fun fighters.

Next gen always eventually surpasses the current
 
Honestly I was having a wonderful day Barca trashed Madrid, Khamzat won.

I didnt think Ilija winning would sour my mood as much as it has but I havent felt this shit after a UFC since Conor beat Aldo
 
Nope. Good fights, the better men won. I picked the two main fights wrong. Not unusual! Plenty of beer and weed to ease the pain.

Great card
 
Alright, Sherbums, let’s be real—Max Holloway is a fan favorite, a legend, and one of the most entertaining fighters we’ve had the privilege to watch. Watching him lose by KO to Ilia Topuria in such an intense and thrilling fight is rough. It’s a reminder that, as good as Blessed is, there’s always another up-and-comer waiting for their moment, and this time it was Topuria’s turn to shine.

But for those of us who have followed Max’s career, this one hits different. Holloway’s toughness and durability have made him practically invincible in striking wars, but Ilia brought the power and precision that led to this moment. Now we have to ask—where does Max go from here? How does he bounce back from this loss, or is this the start of a new era at featherweight?
Is anyone else beaming, jubilant???
 
