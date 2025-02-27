Topuria is the real deal

Since I’ve got the day off today—for who knows how long—I decided to rewatch Topuria’s fights against Max, Volk, and Mitchell. I always like rewatching fights after the live event because it lets me take a step back and see everything from a more relaxed perspective.



Let me say this upfront—I’m not a professional in any way. Just a random Canadian in Thailand who loves Muay Thai for fun. But man, Topuria is something special.



First off, his boxing—especially considering it’s not even his primary background—is insane. I’ve rarely seen anyone use their hips the way he does, with that kind of speed and power. Honestly, I thought this matchup was a 50-50, but after rewatching everything… I genuinely believe Topuria is going to knock Islam out, and it won’t take long.



Guys, go back and compare their stand-up styles. I swear you’ll notice things you didn’t see before.