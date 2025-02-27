  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Topuria is the real deal

Since I’ve got the day off today—for who knows how long—I decided to rewatch Topuria’s fights against Max, Volk, and Mitchell. I always like rewatching fights after the live event because it lets me take a step back and see everything from a more relaxed perspective.

Let me say this upfront—I’m not a professional in any way. Just a random Canadian in Thailand who loves Muay Thai for fun. But man, Topuria is something special.

First off, his boxing—especially considering it’s not even his primary background—is insane. I’ve rarely seen anyone use their hips the way he does, with that kind of speed and power. Honestly, I thought this matchup was a 50-50, but after rewatching everything… I genuinely believe Topuria is going to knock Islam out, and it won’t take long.

Guys, go back and compare their stand-up styles. I swear you’ll notice things you didn’t see before.
 
Threads like this would have been impressive 2/3 years ago - it's pretty clear he's a special fighter.
 
Bubzeh said:
Threads like this would have been impressive 2/3 years ago - it's pretty clear he's a special fighter.
Yeah, no doubt he's been special for a while, but rewatching fights with a fresh perspective can give you new insights, especially after all the hype settles. Seeing how his boxing has evolved and how he matches up stylistically against Islam just reinforces how dangerous he really is.

And no it doesnt seem that clear to the average viewers because many people still to this day dismiss the guy. They did the same to Volk back in 2017-2018. I guess it has something to do with being the one that beat the good guy in the eyes of the people (Volk destroying Aldo, Volk beating up Max, etc..)
 
For sure he is, I don't think he is beating Islam tho
 
