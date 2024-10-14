Topuria still hasn't answered all questions.. Why is that being overlooked?

Before I go on my sloppy rant I just wanna say that I'm a fan of Ilia, he is an absolute MONSTER and obviously extremely dangerous for Max Holloway..Now, as good as he is, we still haven't seen him in a gruesome 5 round fight. I know he went 5 rounds with Emmett but he was the one casually picking his shots, with a hurt Josh backing up. That definitely counts for something but we don't even have proof that he can keep the kind of pace that Max is accustomed to creating in a 5 rounder. We've seen Max eat big shots from powerful punchers, but we haven't seen Ilia go to deep waters and be the shark. These are real elements of this matchup that are kind of being overlooked IMO.We all too often forget that the barrier to victory becomes greater and greater the higher up into the rankings you go, and that usually requires something new and adaptive from a champion if he's going to remain undefeated.What happens if Max eats a bomb or two and we see a 3rd round. Will Topuria still have the power and be as dangerous? Will he be gassed? Can he eat Max's combos? We actually don't know.Let's look at some things objectively in terms of advantages:Durability? - MaxChin? - MaxCardio? - MaxExperience? - MaxReach? - MaxKicks? - MaxHmm, but he's the underdog?Every Conor has his Nate Diaz moment.Max boxes his ears off in the championship rounds.Y'all better hespect that man!!