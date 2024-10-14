Topuria still hasn't answered all questions.. Why is that being overlooked?

Before I go on my sloppy rant I just wanna say that I'm a fan of Ilia, he is an absolute MONSTER and obviously extremely dangerous for Max Holloway..

Now, as good as he is, we still haven't seen him in a gruesome 5 round fight. I know he went 5 rounds with Emmett but he was the one casually picking his shots, with a hurt Josh backing up. That definitely counts for something but we don't even have proof that he can keep the kind of pace that Max is accustomed to creating in a 5 rounder. We've seen Max eat big shots from powerful punchers, but we haven't seen Ilia go to deep waters and be the shark. These are real elements of this matchup that are kind of being overlooked IMO.

We all too often forget that the barrier to victory becomes greater and greater the higher up into the rankings you go, and that usually requires something new and adaptive from a champion if he's going to remain undefeated.

What happens if Max eats a bomb or two and we see a 3rd round. Will Topuria still have the power and be as dangerous? Will he be gassed? Can he eat Max's combos? We actually don't know.

Let's look at some things objectively in terms of advantages:

Durability? - Max
Chin? - Max
Cardio? - Max
Experience? - Max
Reach? - Max
Kicks? - Max

Hmm, but he's the underdog?
1000015943.gif

Every Conor has his Nate Diaz moment.

Max boxes his ears off in the championship rounds.

Y'all better hespect that man!!
 
Maxs defensive strategy of blocking punches with his face for the last 10 years is going to catch up with him eventually, it always does. He just got dropped for the first time last fight. He already needs subtitles when you watch his interviews. I think he gets flattened next week
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
Maxs defensive strategy of blocking punches with his face for the last 10 years is going to catch up with him eventually, it always does. He just got dropped for the first time last fight. He already needs subtitles when you watch his interviews. I think he gets flattened next week
It's definitely possible. It has to happen in the first couple rounds though.
If it doesn't, Topuria's punches will be too labored afterwards and he will be too busy defending 6 punch combinations while breathing heavy.
 
I can’t believe Topuria is a 2 to 1 favorite though. While i do think he is going to win I would never put money on him at those odds. I thought this fight would be pretty much a pick’em. I don’t really gamble much anyway though, haven’t bet a fight in years
 
The Legendary Scarface said:
It's definitely possible. It has to happen in the first couple rounds though.
If it doesn't, Topuria's punches will be too labored afterwards and he will be too busy defending 6 punch combinations while breathing heavy.
How do we know Max will be able to set a pace on him. Dustin stopped Max's pace by hurting him counter strikes every time Max tried turning it up and. Ilia has the power to do the same and if he can make Max weary with the occasional big shot I don't see why he can't control the distance and pace like he did with Emmett.


Honestly for me it's a 50-50 fight, but the biggest thing is the amount of Damage Max has absorbed, he has to fall off eventually
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
I can’t believe Topuria is a 2 to 1 favorite though. While i do think he is going to win I would never put money on him at those odds. I thought this fight would be pretty much a pick’em. I don’t really gamble much anyway though, haven’t bet a fight in years
Should be closer to a pick em, I'm not betting either way. Bet against Max on Justin, can't be fooled into doing it again.
 
Max is going to tko top in rd4/5 top will fade and Max will eat him up. Max is a better mma boxer with slicker movement, distance management, reach, chin and cardio. Gonna be a lot of crow eaters post fight.
 
silliya is a goof kook who bought a toy replica belt.

can he win? yes

do we hope he wins? no.

does anyone count out max after the justin fight?
<WhatItIs>
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
I can’t believe Topuria is a 2 to 1 favorite though. While i do think he is going to win I would never put money on him at those odds. I thought this fight would be pretty much a pick’em. I don’t really gamble much anyway though, haven’t bet a fight in years
That is specifically designed to get some money on Max. Then the line moves to get some money on Ilia and they keep it balanced. If $100 is wagered on a fight the book wants the payouts to total $99 or less. They keep their % and don't care who wins.
 
Love max and want him to win bigtime

But ilia is a great champion...he talks shit and finishes peopl brutally

He legit scary as hell

For all of maxes advantages listed

Ilia is
Faster
Stronger
More rounded
More vicious/dangerous finisher

Fantastic fight... If he put max out he top 3 p4p scariest fighter

That said - war max... But zero hate on ilia
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
I can’t believe Topuria is a 2 to 1 favorite though. While i do think he is going to win I would never put money on him at those odds. I thought this fight would be pretty much a pick’em. I don’t really gamble much anyway though, haven’t bet a fight in years
You sound poor.
 
I think it's cause despite still being quite young, Max has been fighting forever and likely has more mileage than Topuria so people are thinking Max likely loses. Especially with the fact Max lost twice to the guy who Topuria brutally KO'ed. I don't think this is one of those fights where anyone is going to be accurately able to predict the outcome thus is why I would never bet on this fight if I was the gambling kind. Both guys are too capable of putting one another's lights out for me to ever want to confidently put my money on the line on either lol.
 
