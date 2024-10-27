Arnold Allen is the man to defeat Topuria

hswrestler

hswrestler

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,662
Reaction score
3,451
Sure he has a bad streak. He fought max when Max could still tank his hard shots and should have stopped movsar if the ref didn't break the fight up.

Next to topuria, Allen has the best boxing in the division and has good power of his own moreso than volk and max. His handspeed seems faster than ilia so I can see him outvoluming ilia and making him shoot.
But again ilia might just wrestlefck him against the cage. Allen was good enough to stuff movsar

Edit: I do think ilia is better than Allen so he should win but Allen would do better than lopes volk max or movsar
 
Last edited:
Big Allen fan, post his mustache here all the time. He doesn't have the boxing to stand up to Ilia, and that's mostly his game

Additionally, he doesn't know the rules are where he's fighting and doesn't know what a ninja choke is
 
laughing-laugh.gif
 
Gabe said:
Oh come on Allen is underrated but he was losing striking exchanges to Movsar. He doesn’t have the power to trade with Illia.
Click to expand...
The threat of the takedowns really stopped Allen's striking. He'll need to work on that before fighting ilia. I'm optimistic because he has no issue defending movsars takedowns and did a lot better in round 3
 
Allen is a top fighter, but no.
Ilia is better everywhere
 
JKS said:
I have always been a fan or Arnold Allen, but he's not beating Ilia.
Click to expand...

Mohawk Banditó said:
Big Allen fan, post his mustache here all the time. He doesn't have the boxing to stand up to Ilia, and that's mostly his game

Additionally, he doesn't know the rules are where he's fighting and doesn't know what a ninja choke is
Click to expand...

Harlekin said:
Allen is a top fighter, but no.
Ilia is better everywhere
Click to expand...
Thinking about ilia probably wins but Allen will do better against ilia than volk, max, Lopez, or movsar.

He has heavier hands than volk max and movsar and has better tdd and defense than lopez
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
23
Views
816
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
4K
BangBang
BangBang
TimeToTrain
Diego Lopes is the man to defeat Topuria
2 3
Replies
40
Views
210
Guy LeDouche
Guy LeDouche
ExitLUPin
No flash in the pans become champs @ FW, only all time talents, the strongest list of champions of any UFC weight class by galaxies
Replies
16
Views
264
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,787
Messages
56,411,226
Members
175,206
Latest member
thegooplord

Share this page

Back
Top