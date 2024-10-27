Arnold Allen is the man to defeat Topuria

Sure he has a bad streak. He fought max when Max could still tank his hard shots and should have stopped movsar if the ref didn't break the fight up.



Next to topuria, Allen has the best boxing in the division and has good power of his own moreso than volk and max. His handspeed seems faster than ilia so I can see him outvoluming ilia and making him shoot.

But again ilia might just wrestlefck him against the cage. Allen was good enough to stuff movsar



Edit: I do think ilia is better than Allen so he should win but Allen would do better than lopes volk max or movsar