Media Jorge Masvidal says who he thinks is the only guy that can beat Ilia at his weight class

Sean Chowdhury

Sean Chowdhury

Oct 30, 2022
806
2,561

TLDW: It's Movsar, Jorge says he has great wrestling and the only way to beat Ilia is to avoid his striking. I think movsar gets his ass kicked tbh
 
Counterpoint: Jorge Masvidal is an absolute moron. Who cares what he thinks about anything?
 
40f9336d-ab68-4d27-9960-b604b7279921_85e4fa65.png
 
Ares Black said:
*Wannabe thug

He isn't

That just means he's biased
so you think he has absolutely nothing to offer in terms of mma analysis? He reached a high level in the UFC and knocked out a few contenders, been fighting for 20+ years too, I think he sounds like a dumbass when he talks about political shit but I don't see why he can't be insightful when it comes to mma given his background
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he's a thug but he sounds knowledgable when talking about mma and trained with both guys so his insight isn't completely worthless imo
If by thug you mean idiot, I agree. He’s a lot like most people from Miami. Trust me, I grew up there.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
so you think he has absolutely nothing to offer in terms of mma analysis?
Not nothing. Nothing particularly valuable.
Sean Chowdhury said:
He reached a high level in the UFC and knocked out a few contenders, been fighting for 20+ years too, I think he sounds like a dumbass when he talks about political shit but I don't see why he can't be insightful when it comes to mma given his background
I just don't like the guy. I have no interest in hearing him speak about anything. I don't care if he's knowledgeable or not.

There is a big difference between being good at fighting and being good at analyzing MMA matchups.

Knowing how fucking stupid the man is, I just don't care what he thinks about anything.
 
Ares Black said:
Not nothing. Nothing particularly valuable.

I just don't like the guy. I have no interest in hearing him speak about anything. I don't care if he's knowledgeable or not.

There is a big difference between being good at fighting and being good at analyzing MMA matchups.

Knowing how fucking stupid the man is, I just don't care what he thinks about anything.
Yet, here you are commenting on his comments. Definitive proof that you do have interest in what he says. If not you'd ignore this & all threads about him.
 
Only 'cause I think for myself, I love Masvidal. I know I'm not "supposed to." But that stuff shouldn't matter much. One guy said Jorge couldn't beat up his ex friend, so we're not supposed to like him... 'cause he still got revenge on him... but it's like... we're not supposed to like Colby, either... So that loud voice and the consensus are just a bunch of hatin' sheep. And you're right, he is knowledgeable about MMA, people who insult his intelligence and stuff are just as rotten as he is yet they fail to realize that, if he's a "journeyman," that made millions he must've done something right, especially if he's "retarded," like some people are claiming. No, he has learning problems. But he's far from stupid, which is why he literally has his own promotion, that does stuff differently, that is thriving.

There used to be a saying, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend," but now everybody's comfortable hating both and it's absolutely disgusting. It is why Jesus is needed more than ever.
JoeRowe said:
Yet, here you are commenting on his comments. Definitive proof that you do have interest in what he says. If not you'd ignore this & all threads about him.
Passion is a feeling people love to have. Which is why I know I'm not supposed to, but I'll be rooting hard for Colby in his next fight. I'll miss Colby when he's gone. Just like some will miss Masvidal. Kinda like some of my favorite songs are ones I used to hate. Haters today might not love the personality of people, but they love the emotion that comes from the hatred and, in a roundabout way, is kinda why they should start rooting for the people they claim to hate, 'cause once they're gone, they'll probably miss hating that person.
 
