TLDW: It's Movsar, Jorge says he has great wrestling and the only way to beat Ilia is to avoid his striking. I think movsar gets his ass kicked tbh
Counterpoint: Jorge Masvidal is an absolute moron. Who cares what he thinks about anything?
so you think he has absolutely nothing to offer in terms of mma analysis? He reached a high level in the UFC and knocked out a few contenders, been fighting for 20+ years too, I think he sounds like a dumbass when he talks about political shit but I don't see why he can't be insightful when it comes to mma given his background
Not nothing. Nothing particularly valuable.
He reached a high level in the UFC and knocked out a few contenders, been fighting for 20+ years too, I think he sounds like a dumbass when he talks about political shit but I don't see why he can't be insightful when it comes to mma given his background

I just don't like the guy. I have no interest in hearing him speak about anything. I don't care if he's knowledgeable or not.
Yet, here you are commenting on his comments. Definitive proof that you do have interest in what he says. If not you'd ignore this & all threads about him.
I just don't like the guy. I have no interest in hearing him speak about anything. I don't care if he's knowledgeable or not.
There is a big difference between being good at fighting and being good at analyzing MMA matchups.
Knowing how fucking stupid the man is, I just don't care what he thinks about anything.
Passion is a feeling people love to have. Which is why I know I'm not supposed to, but I'll be rooting hard for Colby in his next fight. I'll miss Colby when he's gone. Just like some will miss Masvidal. Kinda like some of my favorite songs are ones I used to hate. Haters today might not love the personality of people, but they love the emotion that comes from the hatred and, in a roundabout way, is kinda why they should start rooting for the people they claim to hate, 'cause once they're gone, they'll probably miss hating that person.Yet, here you are commenting on his comments. Definitive proof that you do have interest in what he says. If not you'd ignore this & all threads about him.