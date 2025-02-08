JoeRowe said: Yet, here you are commenting on his comments. Definitive proof that you do have interest in what he says. If not you'd ignore this & all threads about him. Click to expand...

Only 'cause I think for myself, I love Masvidal. I know I'm not "supposed to." But that stuff shouldn't matter much. One guy said Jorge couldn't beat up his ex friend, so we're not supposed to like him... 'cause he still got revenge on him... but it's like... we're not supposed to like Colby, either... So that loud voice and the consensus are just a bunch of hatin' sheep. And you're right, he is knowledgeable about MMA, people who insult his intelligence and stuff are just as rotten as he is yet they fail to realize that, if he's a "journeyman," that made millions he must've done something right, especially if he's "retarded," like some people are claiming. No, he has learning problems. But he's far from stupid, which is why he literally has his own promotion, that does stuff differently, that is thriving.There used to be a saying, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend," but now everybody's comfortable hating both and it's absolutely disgusting. It is why Jesus is needed more than ever.Passion is a feeling people love to have. Which is why I know I'm not supposed to, but I'll be rooting hard for Colby in his next fight. I'll miss Colby when he's gone. Just like some will miss Masvidal. Kinda like some of my favorite songs are ones I used to hate. Haters today might not love the personality of people, but they love the emotion that comes from the hatred and, in a roundabout way, is kinda why they should start rooting for the people they claim to hate, 'cause once they're gone, they'll probably miss hating that person.