Which 145er offers Ilia the biggest challenge?

No question about it Ilia is shaping up to be a dominant champion reminiscent of prime Conor and Poatan who finish their opponents. I don't think anyone in the UFC or any other promotion has more than a 10% chance of taking the championship from him right now but out of any active 145er in or out of the UFC Who do we think has the best chance of pulling off an upset.



Although low on the line for the championship I do think Arnold Allen can prove a unique challenge due to his defensive soundness, hand speed, and solid TDD. I will still be very surprised if he wins but I can see him doing better than Volk, Max, and Lopes. Obviously Movsar would also pose unique challenges due to his ability to grapple. Ilia will probably stuff most of the takedowns like what Allen did but the takedown threat would affect the striking battle for sure.