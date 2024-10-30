Which 145er offers Ilia the biggest challenge?

No question about it Ilia is shaping up to be a dominant champion reminiscent of prime Conor and Poatan who finish their opponents. I don't think anyone in the UFC or any other promotion has more than a 10% chance of taking the championship from him right now but out of any active 145er in or out of the UFC Who do we think has the best chance of pulling off an upset.

Although low on the line for the championship I do think Arnold Allen can prove a unique challenge due to his defensive soundness, hand speed, and solid TDD. I will still be very surprised if he wins but I can see him doing better than Volk, Max, and Lopes. Obviously Movsar would also pose unique challenges due to his ability to grapple. Ilia will probably stuff most of the takedowns like what Allen did but the takedown threat would affect the striking battle for sure.
 
Ilia's been hurt twice by head kicks, he's extremely heavy on his lead foot because of his boxing heavy approach, he's short.

Unfortunately they'll probably never meet in the Octagon because they're both on opposite trajectories but I believe Yair style would pose the biggest threat to Ilia at FW. I'm not saying he'd beat Ilia just saying he'd be the most dangerous
 
ElLunico said:
Ilia's been hurt twice by head kicks, he's extremely heavy on his lead foot because of his boxing heavy approach, he's short.

Unfortunately they'll probably never meet in the Octagon because they're both on opposite trajectories but I believe Yair style would pose the biggest threat to Ilia at FW.
Was coming here to say Yair, it Ilia may never have to fight him, but could see Ilia tossing Yair around.
 
