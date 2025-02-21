Which LW/155 matchups do you think are stylistically the worst for Ilia Topuria?

IMO it's Arman and Fiziev.

I think these are tougher than Islam, Charles or Poirier. Islam and Charles are both hittable - especially Charles. I think Charles will have a hard time landing punches on Ilia, due to Ilia's footwork meaning he won't be there for counters (just like Islam wasn't). They'll engage with Ilia on the feet and aren't as dogged with their pursuit of the TD - if they can't get Ilia down, they'll start striking more. And they're not the most physically strong LWs.



Arman will doggedly pursue the takedown and won't engage much on the feet or get into the pocket. Against Charles he chased the takedown the whole time. This'll give Ilia less of a window to land a big shot, and Arman's physicality (very strong for LW) could allow him to wear Ilia down with wrestling.



Fiziev is incredibly fast in rounds 1-2, has power, is excellent at slipping and landing counters, generally has good defence in boxing range (even when his opponents make him miss, it's tough for them to land counters), has the footwork to get out of trouble and has great takedown defence. If it's a standup fight, he's the most dangerous LW in the first 1-2 rounds.