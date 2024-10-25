Topuria has Only One Possible Way He Will Win.

First, I'm not saying he won't win. He has a good chance of winning.



But he has only one way of plausibly winning. Trapping Max against the fence and unloading to knock him out.



1. That is what Topuria does every single time.

2. Max almost never gets trapped against the fence and gets unloaded on. His boxing and movement are too good.

3. Max never gets taken down and submitted. So it will be a standup war.

4. Topuria has NEVER fought a 5 round decision. Max has fought a large number of 5 round decisions.

5. Max never gets finished or even rocked standing. All his losses were decisions. But Topuria hardly ever does decisions and literally never a 5 round one.



So it's like a rock and a hard place. Only 2 possibilities IMO - Max gets knocked out early (which has never happened) or Topuria loses a stand up decision (which has never happened.)



5 round fights are a huge difference from 3 round fights. 5 round fights require strategically pacing yourself.



Due to Topuria's inexperience fighting a high paced stand up fight for 5 rounds, I think the result will be a Max Holloway decision.