How has Yair scammed his way in the top 5 for this long

He has one of the most overrated records since hitting ranked competition and might be the most overrated fighter in the UFC. Plenty of people rightfully give Chandler shit for being 2-4 since joining the UFC and maintaining a top 10 spot. But lets look at Yair's record since hitting ranked competition.
Beats BJ in the middle of his monumental downfall
Loses to Frankie
Gets the biggest fluke KO against TKZ in a fight he was 1 second from losing
NC against stevens and then beats him in a lacklust decision a month later
Gets merked by Max
Fluke win over Ortega via injury
Beat Emmits
Finished by Volk
Finished by Ortega
Since 2017 hes 5-4-0-1 with his wins coming over 2 way over the hill vets in Penn and Stephens, 2 massive fluke wins over TKZ and Ortega and 1 legit win over Emmit.
His losses include 3 stoppages.

I just don't understand how he has maintained such a high ranking for this long while also dodging the likes of Lopes, Evloev, Topuria and Allen on their way up.
 
I will say he is a little overrated but the one thing I disagree with in your post is your take on The Holloway fight. He actually gave
Max a really good fight but Holloway showed his toughness and started using his grappling too.
 
Lol he didn’t get “merked” by Max. Your bias is showing. He lost a competitive decision.
 
Post is mostly correct, but he's fun to watch and came in as a Dana White guy, even though he got cut and resigned right away several years ago, they push all TUF alums that are anything worth pushing. May get an undeserved shot if he wins, because UFC Mexico.
 
He’s fun af and you know that’s Dana’s favourite

Honestly never saw him as champ material but usually enjoy his fights

Also the Korean Zombie elbow doesn’t get talked about enough. 1. He was losing that fight. 2. It happened in the last literal moment of the fight, pretty sure the horn blasted right as Zombie’s body went limp. 3. The KO was so fucking crazy nobody had any idea what he got hit with until the replay.
 
Who has a better record to be ranked ahead of him ?

KZ is a win.
Ortega win is lucky.
Emmet win is a ranked guy.
His loses are vs top guys.
That is enough to be ranked if others haven't got better records.
 
He absolutely did not get merked by Max, that was a very competitive fight.
 
Hdfi said:
You lost me when you said "Emmit" instead of "Emmett".
queer-slingblade.gif
 
He’s a super fun fighter who can hang with the best of the division. He gets a little push, sure but you and I both know we’re watching a Yair fight before we watch some bum like Mosvar
 
They were hoping for some buys b4 the border got closed… then doge canned his translator..
 
