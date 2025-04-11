How has Yair scammed his way in the top 5 for this long

Joseph Alfano
He has one of the most overrated records since hitting ranked competition and might be the most overrated fighter in the UFC. Plenty of people rightfully give Chandler shit for being 2-4 since joining the UFC and maintaining a top 10 spot. But lets look at Yair's record since hitting ranked competition.
Beats BJ in the middle of his monumental downfall
Loses to Frankie
Gets the biggest fluke KO against TKZ in a fight he was 1 second from losing
NC against stevens and then beats him in a lacklust decision a month later
Gets merked by Max
Fluke win over Ortega via injury
Beat Emmits
Finished by Volk
Finished by Ortega
Since 2017 hes 5-4-0-1 with his wins coming over 2 way over the hill vets in Penn and Stephens, 2 massive fluke wins over TKZ and Ortega and 1 legit win over Emmit.
His losses include 3 stoppages.
I just don't understand how he has maintained such a high ranking for this long while also dodging the likes of Lopes, Evloev, Topuria and Allen on their way up.
