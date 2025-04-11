How has Yair scammed his way in the top 5 for this long

He has one of the most overrated records since hitting ranked competition and might be the most overrated fighter in the UFC. Plenty of people rightfully give Chandler shit for being 2-4 since joining the UFC and maintaining a top 10 spot. But lets look at Yair's record since hitting ranked competition.

Beats BJ in the middle of his monumental downfall

Loses to Frankie

Gets the biggest fluke KO against TKZ in a fight he was 1 second from losing

NC against stevens and then beats him in a lacklust decision a month later

Gets merked by Max

Fluke win over Ortega via injury

Beat Emmits

Finished by Volk

Finished by Ortega

Since 2017 hes 5-4-0-1 with his wins coming over 2 way over the hill vets in Penn and Stephens, 2 massive fluke wins over TKZ and Ortega and 1 legit win over Emmit.

His losses include 3 stoppages.



I just don't understand how he has maintained such a high ranking for this long while also dodging the likes of Lopes, Evloev, Topuria and Allen on their way up.