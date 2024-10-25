The big PROBLEM with Topuria's path to victory that I can't get over

Help me understand.

Given both guys' skill sets and styles, anyone that's picking Ilia to win is picking him to knock Max out early, right?

You're banking on a guy who rarely gets hit completely clean without rolling with punches, with arguably the best chin in the sport, who's never been knocked out to get knocked out?

To me, this just seems like a silly thing to bank on. While it's definitely possible, it's a very low chance given what we already know about Max.

So, now, if you (I'm still asking you Topuria fans) know the highest statistical outcome is that this fight goes at least 3 rounds, and you also know Max is typically a guy who gets better and better as the fight goes on, overwhelming opponents with volume, and you also know that Ilia has never even shown you that he can even endure such a nasty pace, how on earth are you so confident he'll win?

Not trying to debate, I'm genuinely curious what the general consensus amongst those picking Topuria is in regards to his path to victory.

For me, history hasn't shown that Ilia is supposed to win this matchup, so I favor Max.

Also before y'all mention it, Max isn't getting held down by Ilia. He also has tremendous TD defense.

So, those picking Topuria, EDUCATE please. How does your boy get the job done?
 
Honestly this fight is a big unknown because Ilia hasn’t had many high profile fights yet. We’re still finding out how good he is.

He had a quick KO of Volk and a solid win over Emmett.

He could be developing into a super elite champ, or he could be just a top fighter who loses the title early.

I’m hoping he wins, but we still have a lot to learn about who he is as a fighter.
 
They are assuming that because Topuria knocked out Volk in the 2nd round it means he will outstrike Max over the course of 5 rounds (despite the fact he didn't outstrike Volk when they fought).
 
50% say Ilia has better striking, 50% say Max has better striking. 98% of those know shit about striking.
Ilia is the better striker and way better grappler. Also heavier kicks.
Even if Max is the better striker, the grappling threat makes up for that.
Ilia's gas tank has me worried in rounds 4 and 5. Not that it is bad, but Max could gain the advantage here.

It's youth vs height though.
And yes Max doesn't look too good going down to 145 again. But he will make weight no problem. Looks thin enough.


Poirier landed 180 sig striker on Max, can't do that with Ilia.
Yes he is smaller than Poirier and doesn't hit as hard. But he has more power P4P

Volk landed a ton of baby leg kicks on Max.
Ilia takes legs away, he will land a few good ones, not enough, but good ones.
 
Topuria can also wrestle him

Even great chins can be cracked... especially at FW, where you cut a lot of weight.

I am not saying Topuria will win.
I am rooting for Max. I don't like Topuria.
But I think Topuria has more chances to win.
60-40.
 
