The big PROBLEM with Topuria's path to victory that I can't get over

Help me understand.



Given both guys' skill sets and styles, anyone that's picking Ilia to win is picking him to knock Max out early, right?



You're banking on a guy who rarely gets hit completely clean without rolling with punches, with arguably the best chin in the sport, who's never been knocked out to get knocked out?



To me, this just seems like a silly thing to bank on. While it's definitely possible, it's a very low chance given what we already know about Max.



So, now, if you (I'm still asking you Topuria fans) know the highest statistical outcome is that this fight goes at least 3 rounds, and you also know Max is typically a guy who gets better and better as the fight goes on, overwhelming opponents with volume, and you also know that Ilia has never even shown you that he can even endure such a nasty pace, how on earth are you so confident he'll win?



Not trying to debate, I'm genuinely curious what the general consensus amongst those picking Topuria is in regards to his path to victory.



For me, history hasn't shown that Ilia is supposed to win this matchup, so I favor Max.



Also before y'all mention it, Max isn't getting held down by Ilia. He also has tremendous TD defense.



So, those picking Topuria, EDUCATE please. How does your boy get the job done?