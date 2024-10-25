Max vs Topuria, final Thoughts.

Right on, brother.



One of the best fights this year.



I have avoided making a pick all week because Max is one of my favorite fighters and he's a good guy all around, it hurts to pick against him, but based on all of the evidence and circumstances, I think Ilia wins.



Max has more mileage on him and he is coming back down to FW after taking a big fight at LW. Most of the time, that never ends well. He is going against one of the toughest, most confident, and skilled fighters in the UFC who is on fire right now. I have a bad feeling about this.



Hope I'm wrong and Max wins, but I'll have to go with Ilia possibly by TKO. I don't see him one shotting Max though.