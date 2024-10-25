Max vs Topuria, final Thoughts.

Here we go guys, I'm excited for this one. We have youth and power vs an iron chin, experience, and cardio. If Max survives the first few rds his chances go way up, sorta like Whitaker vs Khamzat.

Topuria hasn't tasted defeat inside the UFC. This very well could be a detriment, being overconfident and believing he's gonna take out Max early could bite him in the ass. Also we don't really know how well Topuria's cardio will hold up in a 5 rounder.

Final prediction: This fight is 60/40 leaning Topuria. I think he very well could KO Max, or Max could drown Ilia in the deep end.

I'm super excited to enjoy tomorrow with my Sherdog brethren btw, cheers my friends.
 
As a fan of Volk before anything else I need to support Topuria here and that makes me feel yucky. Only because I want my boy to get revenge and take his belt back.

Hopefully Max doesn't get hurt if he does lose.
 
I agree with this.

I think Max will have to fight very well, have a good plan and use his experience to win.

I think Illia has the freedom to get a little wilder. Will be interested to see if he uses his wrestling, and how that goes.

Have fun and I hope you get your oysters.

Oysters for the win!
 
Max wins IMO, but Topuria's always has the chance with his power. I think max wins by TKO or submission. I see Max responding to Topuria, that will come down to Chin and Cardio, resulting in Max winning the fight somehow, probably by submission but possibly TKO. I think Topuria chin is average or a little better than average vs Max Iron Chin.
 
Well fuck you too!
It should actually be the other way 60/40 Max.
 
Right on, brother.

One of the best fights this year.

I have avoided making a pick all week because Max is one of my favorite fighters and he's a good guy all around, it hurts to pick against him, but based on all of the evidence and circumstances, I think Ilia wins.

Max has more mileage on him and he is coming back down to FW after taking a big fight at LW. Most of the time, that never ends well. He is going against one of the toughest, most confident, and skilled fighters in the UFC who is on fire right now. I have a bad feeling about this.

Hope I'm wrong and Max wins, but I'll have to go with Ilia possibly by TKO. I don't see him one shotting Max though.
 
Your sentiment is how most of us feel. If Max wins this one it'll be pure joy on my end. ✌️😁
 
60/40 leaning Topuria sounds very accurate to me. Lots of variables in play with this fight.

Max has experience, cardio, volume, pace, great chin and durability
Topuria has youth, speed, power, wrestling

This is my most anticipated fight all year. I don't care who wins I just want a good fight.
 
I have a strong feeling these two men will try to hurt eachother in the Octagon
 
Good value on Max if you're a betting man. We know what we get with Max, his career has been long studied. Illia still presents a few unknowns which is what worries me.

I'd love for Max to win, but the first 2 rounds are going to be tough for him. I believe in him though.
 
Huge generation fight for sure.
Can be the transition into the new generation with Volk and Max being beaten .....



Or perhaps Max solidifies himself among the great, can't say GOAT conversations but more like Hendo/Cro Cop legends.
 
