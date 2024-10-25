Max vs Topuria, final Thoughts.

Poirierfan
Cajun couyon extraordinaire.
@Steel
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2016
- Messages
- 34,260
- Reaction score
- 64,452
Here we go guys, I'm excited for this one. We have youth and power vs an iron chin, experience, and cardio. If Max survives the first few rds his chances go way up, sorta like Whitaker vs Khamzat.
Topuria hasn't tasted defeat inside the UFC. This very well could be a detriment, being overconfident and believing he's gonna take out Max early could bite him in the ass. Also we don't really know how well Topuria's cardio will hold up in a 5 rounder.
Final prediction: This fight is 60/40 leaning Topuria. I think he very well could KO Max, or Max could drown Ilia in the deep end.
I'm super excited to enjoy tomorrow with my Sherdog brethren btw, cheers my friends.
Topuria hasn't tasted defeat inside the UFC. This very well could be a detriment, being overconfident and believing he's gonna take out Max early could bite him in the ass. Also we don't really know how well Topuria's cardio will hold up in a 5 rounder.
Final prediction: This fight is 60/40 leaning Topuria. I think he very well could KO Max, or Max could drown Ilia in the deep end.
I'm super excited to enjoy tomorrow with my Sherdog brethren btw, cheers my friends.
Last edited: