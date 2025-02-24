  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Diego Lopes Disputes Notion That Ilia Topuria Lacked Challenges at Featherweight

If Diego Lopes is to be believed, the era of two-division champions is over in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.


While some fighters have won belts in two weight classes, only a few have enjoyed the privilege of holding two belts simultaneously, such as Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes. However, Lopes claims that will no longer be the case.

Featherweight champ Ilia Topuria recently vacated his belt to move up to lightweight, setting the stage for Lopes to face Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant 145-pound title at UFC 314. UFC CEO Dana White announced that Topuria felt he had accomplished enough at 145 pounds and has difficulty making the weight now.


However, Lopes claims Topuria was forced to vacate his belt in order to move up to lightweight.

“They were very clear to us that they said that they are no longer giving [fighters the] chance to jump from one weight class to another,” Lopes told ESPN. “If you want to move up, you have to vacate your title. This is what UFC has said to all champions who are planning to move up a weight class. They will no longer have the status of double champion simultaneously.”

However, White disputed that claim during the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference on Saturday night.

“Unless you think you can defend your title,” White said. “Listen, if there’s a guy that thinks he can do it and wants to defend both belts and has accomplished all these great things, I would have no problem with it. You’re going to be busy.”

Topuria won the title by knocking out Alexander at UFC 298 last year and defended it by handing Max Holloway his only stoppage loss at UFC 308. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard then began eyeing a move up to 155 pounds, citing a lack of fresh contenders at featherweight. While Lopes is fine with Topuria moving up, he refuses to accept that there is no competition left for the former champ at featherweight.

“If [Topuria] feels he has nothing else to do in the division, well, he should move forward with his career,” Lopes said. “I know that in the division we have very good fighters that could give very good fights against him. We can even put him in serious trouble or even defeat him. But if he feels that because he defeated Max and Volk [Alexander Volkanovski], who are legends in the division, his work is already done here, well, it’s fine.”

I'm really sick of guys going up in weight before clearing out their divisions.
Topuria should have moved up only if he had beaten Lopes & Movsar.

Also, if anything Islam should be challenging up at this point, especially with Arman not getting an immediate title shot.
 
He isn't holding the belt hostage so who cares, let him try.
 
The two division stuff was really boring, but moving weight class permanently is fine by me.

Presumably if you're moving up a weight class it's for your own wellbeing now, not because "I cLeArEd ThE dIvIsIoN" which was a tired old marketing gimmick.
 
I mean he vacated so really Lopez and others at FW are the only ones who should be pissed because they feel disrespected. I think people are pissed because they know how hard LW is going to be for him but everybody loses, even Islam so who cares if he has setbacks getting to LW champ status.
 
I agree. There was 2 legitimate challengers waiting and he bailed.
 
I don't mind if someone moves up after clearing the division. It makes for a legitimate super fight when 2 long reigning champions square off
 
I might be in the minority, but I always felt more intrigued by a champion staying in his division to see how long he or she can hold the belt for. I know sometimes it can make the division feel dull, but when people move weight classes, they're never the same when they come back.
 
Yeah, no shit, guy beat 4 ranked fighters. Some guys do that shit and didn't even get their title shot yet.
 
