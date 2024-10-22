Max Holloway mocks Ilia Topuria for mindless challenge: This isn’t for the ‘dumbest mother effer’ belt Max Holloway questions featherweight champion Ilia Topuria’s intelligence ahead of their main event fight at UFC 308.

Max calls it dumb to stand and bang at start, it’s about doing it at the end, when the other guy is fked.Max shows his high fight IQ, you do it at the end of a entertaining fight, a fight that you are “winning” so the other guy is drained, but you still give them that shot, that creates the moment. To give a winning desperate chance for someone you already beat down.“At the end of the day, the point down, it’s something that you do towards the end of the fight. If something is going good, if the fight is entertaining or you’re winning, you give the other guy a shot. The moment is the moment for a reason.”Illia doesn’t get it, it’s not the DMF belt, it’s the BMF belt.