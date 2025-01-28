DDP responds to Sean Strickland's stand and bang pact

BEATDOWNS
Cranky Ass
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2009
- Messages
- 71,531
- Reaction score
- 82,121
“Look, it’s a ridiculous thing to ask,” Du Plessis told FOX Sports Australia. “If you want to make pacts about us just standing up, go do boxing. I don’t go into fights thinking I have to stand up or take the guy down. I do what the situation tells me to do. That’s what MMA fighters do. I’m comfortable everywhere.”
That being said, Du Plessis does envision their fight primarily playing out on the feet.
“100 percent, I think we are most likely going to keep it standing,” Du Plessis said. “I know I have the cardio, I know I can push him back and I know I have the power to knock him out. So for me, that’s great. Then, if the opportunity comes to get a takedown, it’s a decision you have to make immediately. If you see the moment, you take it.”
Du Plessis recalls Strickland’s vow for their first fight, and does not think he lived up to it.
“He said ‘To the death,’ and I was ready for that,” Du Plessis said. “You saw it, too. I went forward for 23 minutes of a 25-minute fight. But from him? It was jabs and teeps. Against Paulo Costa next fight, same thing. So, ‘to the death’?
“Sean Strickland knows a lot of one-liners to sound tough, but I expose fake tough guys. And as for him now again saying let’s make this pact? What’s the purpose of a pact after we saw what happened the last time? Plus, I’m not here to make pacts – I’m here to win.”
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025...an-strickland-ridiculous-request-standup-only
That being said, Du Plessis does envision their fight primarily playing out on the feet.
“100 percent, I think we are most likely going to keep it standing,” Du Plessis said. “I know I have the cardio, I know I can push him back and I know I have the power to knock him out. So for me, that’s great. Then, if the opportunity comes to get a takedown, it’s a decision you have to make immediately. If you see the moment, you take it.”
Du Plessis recalls Strickland’s vow for their first fight, and does not think he lived up to it.
“He said ‘To the death,’ and I was ready for that,” Du Plessis said. “You saw it, too. I went forward for 23 minutes of a 25-minute fight. But from him? It was jabs and teeps. Against Paulo Costa next fight, same thing. So, ‘to the death’?
“Sean Strickland knows a lot of one-liners to sound tough, but I expose fake tough guys. And as for him now again saying let’s make this pact? What’s the purpose of a pact after we saw what happened the last time? Plus, I’m not here to make pacts – I’m here to win.”
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025...an-strickland-ridiculous-request-standup-only