DDP responds to Sean Strickland's stand and bang pact

It's quite amazing when browsing UFC videos on YouTube; I can't even remember how many videos or shorts there are of Sean getting into bitchfights with this person or the other. Always out challenging nonfighters to fights.There is nothing redeeming about Sean. This whole "oh he's cool because he keeps it real" shit is just sad. Like that's some kind of excuse for lack of social tact and in some way gives license to go around being an asshole to people.Anyway, just had to say that.DDP needs to put this clown in his place. I think he'll do like he did against Adesanya and wear Sean down until he can get a TD late. Would love to see a finish.