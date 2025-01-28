  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

DDP responds to Sean Strickland's stand and bang pact

“Look, it’s a ridiculous thing to ask,” Du Plessis told FOX Sports Australia. “If you want to make pacts about us just standing up, go do boxing. I don’t go into fights thinking I have to stand up or take the guy down. I do what the situation tells me to do. That’s what MMA fighters do. I’m comfortable everywhere.”


That being said, Du Plessis does envision their fight primarily playing out on the feet.


“100 percent, I think we are most likely going to keep it standing,” Du Plessis said. “I know I have the cardio, I know I can push him back and I know I have the power to knock him out. So for me, that’s great. Then, if the opportunity comes to get a takedown, it’s a decision you have to make immediately. If you see the moment, you take it.”


Du Plessis recalls Strickland’s vow for their first fight, and does not think he lived up to it.


“He said ‘To the death,’ and I was ready for that,” Du Plessis said. “You saw it, too. I went forward for 23 minutes of a 25-minute fight. But from him? It was jabs and teeps. Against Paulo Costa next fight, same thing. So, ‘to the death’?


“Sean Strickland knows a lot of one-liners to sound tough, but I expose fake tough guys. And as for him now again saying let’s make this pact? What’s the purpose of a pact after we saw what happened the last time? Plus, I’m not here to make pacts – I’m here to win.”

Sean got told

It's quite amazing when browsing UFC videos on YouTube; I can't even remember how many videos or shorts there are of Sean getting into bitchfights with this person or the other. Always out challenging nonfighters to fights.

There is nothing redeeming about Sean. This whole "oh he's cool because he keeps it real" shit is just sad. Like that's some kind of excuse for lack of social tact and in some way gives license to go around being an asshole to people.

Anyway, just had to say that. ;) DDP needs to put this clown in his place. I think he'll do like he did against Adesanya and wear Sean down until he can get a TD late. Would love to see a finish.
 
joy2day said:
It's quite amazing when browsing UFC videos on YouTube; I can't even remember how many videos or shorts there are of Sean getting into bitchfights with this person or the other. Always out challenging nonfighters to fights.

There is nothing redeeming about Sean. This whole "oh he's cool because he keeps it real" shit is just sad. Like that's some kind of excuse for lack of social tact and in some way gives license to go around being an asshole to people.

Anyway, just had to say that. ;) DDP needs to put this clown in his place. I think he'll do like he did against Adesanya and wear Sean down until he can get a TD late. Would love to see a finish.
Click to expand...
 
I enjoy DDP shutting Sean down. The fact that he made mr macho cry still gives me a soft chuckle when I think about it. I enjoy the alpha "nothing offends me snowflake" bros being supplexed at rustlemania
 
The last fight was all standup and there wasn't much standing and banging due to Stricklands style.
 
DDP only keeps getting better. Dont see him losing except maybe to Khamzat and that should be a good fight.
 
