The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is yet to schedule the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis; a bout likely to take place in the summer. Du Plessis' team told TASS about this.
"The fight has not been scheduled. There is no longer a date or location. We are waiting on both sides. The fight is planned to take place in the summer," the agency's source said.
Source: https://tass.ru/sport/23552865
Why the delay? Is it because Makhachev turned down Topuria so they didn't get the headliners they aimed for?
