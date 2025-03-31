Rumored Team DDP says UFC froze title fight negotiations

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,029
Reaction score
7,836
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is yet to schedule the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis; a bout likely to take place in the summer. Du Plessis' team told TASS about this.

"The fight has not been scheduled. There is no longer a date or location. We are waiting on both sides. The fight is planned to take place in the summer," the agency's source said.

Source: https://tass.ru/sport/23552865

Why the delay? Is it because Makhachev turned down Topuria so they didn't get the headliners they aimed for?
 
#1 fight we all want and have been waiting for and the most exciting fucking fight that can be made right now


DO YOUR FOOKIN JOB UFC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Rumored Chimaev's team says his title fight gets booked any day now
Replies
14
Views
437
Dimbis
Dimbis
joy2day
The UFC doesn't like Belal
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
2K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill
Unheralded Truth
Media Chimaev says he's going to UFC 312 as a guest fighter!
Replies
17
Views
1K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Team Chimaev tells Russian media they're awaiting a UFC decision - willing to return for UFC 312
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Chimaev reveals plans for USA fight in May + Abu Dhabi in October 2025
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,533
Messages
57,102,591
Members
175,539
Latest member
chemicals

Share this page

Back
Top