Anyone else find Evloev to be a forgettable fighter?

Portland8242
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 13, 2018
- Messages
- 10,287
- Reaction score
- 20,526
I don't deny that the guy's a talented grappler, he takes down basically every opponent he faces and can control very well.
This guy just doesn't dominate fights - he barely scraped by Allen, and now barely scraped by Aljo. He's like a grappler version of Leon Edwards, he does just enough to win rounds and nothing more.
I have no problem calling it now that if he faces Topuria, he's getting slept. Not because I hate Evloev, but Topuria should shut his grappling down and is leagues above him on the feet. Heck I'd probably even pick old man Volk to beat him.
This guy just doesn't dominate fights - he barely scraped by Allen, and now barely scraped by Aljo. He's like a grappler version of Leon Edwards, he does just enough to win rounds and nothing more.
I have no problem calling it now that if he faces Topuria, he's getting slept. Not because I hate Evloev, but Topuria should shut his grappling down and is leagues above him on the feet. Heck I'd probably even pick old man Volk to beat him.