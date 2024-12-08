Anyone else find Evloev to be a forgettable fighter?

I don't deny that the guy's a talented grappler, he takes down basically every opponent he faces and can control very well.



This guy just doesn't dominate fights - he barely scraped by Allen, and now barely scraped by Aljo. He's like a grappler version of Leon Edwards, he does just enough to win rounds and nothing more.



I have no problem calling it now that if he faces Topuria, he's getting slept. Not because I hate Evloev, but Topuria should shut his grappling down and is leagues above him on the feet. Heck I'd probably even pick old man Volk to beat him.