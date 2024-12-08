Anyone else find Evloev to be a forgettable fighter?

Portland8242

Portland8242

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 13, 2018
Messages
10,287
Reaction score
20,526
I don't deny that the guy's a talented grappler, he takes down basically every opponent he faces and can control very well.

This guy just doesn't dominate fights - he barely scraped by Allen, and now barely scraped by Aljo. He's like a grappler version of Leon Edwards, he does just enough to win rounds and nothing more.

I have no problem calling it now that if he faces Topuria, he's getting slept. Not because I hate Evloev, but Topuria should shut his grappling down and is leagues above him on the feet. Heck I'd probably even pick old man Volk to beat him.
 
Portland8242 said:
I don't deny that the guy's a talented grappler, he takes down basically every opponent he faces and can control very well.

This guy just doesn't dominate fights - he barely scraped by Allen, and now barely scraped by Aljo. He's like a grappler version of Leon Edwards, he does just enough to win rounds and nothing more.

I have no problem calling it now that if he faces Topuria, he's getting slept. Not because I hate Evloev, but Topuria should shut his grappling down and is leagues above him on the feet.
Click to expand...

The guy hasn’t finished anyone in the ufc

He wins by control/riding his opponents out .. and even though he is undefeated a lot of these decisions are much closer than they look on paper
 
HHJ said:
No

He just fought yesterday, and is undefeated.

You remembered him and made this thread.
Click to expand...
I didn't deny his talent, he's building a pretty good resume so far.

His style just doesn't jive with me at all, that's what im trying to say.
 
HHJ said:
No

He just fought yesterday, and is undefeated.

You remembered him and made this thread.
Click to expand...

But it’s not only about winning it’s about how you look in the process

He barely squeaked out his last 3 wins and I would think Lopes on a full camp would be a favorite in a rematch
 
Portland8242 said:
I didn't deny his talent, he's building a pretty good resume so far.

His style just doesn't jive with me at all, that's what im trying to say.
Click to expand...
I can understand that. I actually enjoyed his previous fight with Arnold Allen also. He showed that he can take it as well as dish it out in that one. Here, too, He was able to fight out from underneath, able to take back the fight after some real adversity, a quality I admire.
 
Less painful to watch than Aljamimah the human backpack.

Remember, he dropped Allen hard.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
ArmenianAssasin said:
But it’s not only about winning it’s about how you look in the process

He barely squeaked out his last 3 wins and I would think Lopes on a full camp would be a favorite in a rematch
Click to expand...
Yes but what do you want to do about that? He won so he moves up the ladder.

I think the problem I have is with the "forgettable" term.

If he can't be beaten by anyone, he should get a title shot.
 
Most of the roster are forgettable fighters. Gassing up dross like Rakhmonov & their crappy unrealistic fighting style.

No wonder D.White is always in a mood after press conferences. This sh1t won't sell forveer.
 
He might be a decisionator but I can’t remember the last time he was in a boring fight? Ige, lopes, Allen and sterling fights were all certainly way more exciting than shavkat/garry or shavkat/wb
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
ArmenianAssasin said:
But it’s not only about winning it’s about how you look in the process

He barely squeaked out his last 3 wins and I would think Lopes on a full camp would be a favorite in a rematch
Click to expand...
And he just doesn't do anything more than he needs to. Very little risk to advance position, very little risk to posture up and deliver some brutal GnP. Very, very risk averse style.
 
People didnt like Mokaev's style either, and even I have to say I hated his antics in the last fight before he was cut.

But that aside, someone's got to beat him. If they can't do that, he should go to the top.
 
I thought his fight last night was one of the best fights on the card, so no.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Portland8242 said:
Very little risk to advance position, very little risk to posture up and deliver some brutal GnP. Very, very risk averse style.
Click to expand...
Probably why he is undefeated.
 
Yeah I feel ya, whats that 9 or 10 fights in UFC now and every single one was a decision and some of the decisions I wasn't even sure he won either, doesn't seem to have much on his punches and doesn't seem to go for submissions much either. I feel like I knew that fight was going to decision on the walk outs like a Jessica Eye fight or something. I hate that feeling.
 
Decision by itself doesnt mean anything. Decisions can be entertaining.


People gave Machida shit for that but I LOVED watching him disamantle people without trying that hard. He made it to the title taking hardly any damage. If you can do that, do that shit.

Last night no one should complain about, hard fought match by someone who pushed him.
 
Yeah. But that shouldn't be a factor of whether you get a title shot or not
 
deman said:
Gassing up dross like Rakhmonov & their crappy unrealistic fighting style.
Click to expand...
Hahahah you guys are really ridiculous.

DAWWWWWWWWWWWWW Baby didnt get his bottle last night, so let's just shit on the WINNER of the fight's "crappy unrealistic fighting style"
 
He just beat a former champ and very talented grappler…

It might not be the prettiest, but it’s effective.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Chowdhury
Evloev and Aljo would give Ilia a much harder fight than Volk and Diego Lopes imo
Replies
9
Views
116
JKS
JKS
krelianx
All time low interest point - Anyone else?
12 13 14
Replies
264
Views
10K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
TheMMAnalyst
Media Volk & Hooker Attempt Delusional Breakdown of Holloway/Topuria to Gaslight Themselves
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
5K
maximus__
maximus__
Sean Chowdhury
Most underrated fighter in each weight class?
Replies
4
Views
301
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,171
Messages
56,631,701
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top