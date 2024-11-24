Most underrated fighter in each weight class?

Curious what people's choices are gonna be, this is who I would pick:Flyweight: Kai Kara France - only person to beat askar askarov who also beat pantoja in the past, was an underdog against erceg even though he has a better resume by a big margin, I think he probably beats pantoja.Bantamweight: Montel Jackson - has some of the nastiest power I've seen at BW, it reminds me of omalley with the way he just boops people on the nose and they go limp, 1 punch ko'd blackshear who's actually a solid propsect that gave mario bautista a tough fightFeatherweight: This might be a hot take but I think evloev is underrated, he fought arnold allen who is a huge FW with good anti grappling and evenly striked with him for 3 rounds and dropped him at the end of round 2, for a dagestani wrestler to do that to a top level striker is impressive. I also think he will make easy work of aljo on the feetLightweight: Joel Alvarez - pieced up brenner and made him look like a can, finished moises in like 2 minutes, great striking and BJJ threat, only recent loss is to ArmanWelterweight: I couldn't even find a pick for this one, I think sean brady is pretty good but he got ko'd by belal of all people so that's a tough to say he is an underrated guyMiddleweight: Fluffy Hernandez - most dominant wins I've seen in recent UFC history other than khamzat, he completely bitches grown men and dominated michel pereira who was on a hot streak and submitted kopylov.Lightheavyweight: Azamat Murzakhanov - not gonna be fighting for a title but in terms of entertainment and striking he is awesome to watch and is undefeated.Heavyweight: Shamil Gaziev - this guy lost by fluke to rozenstruik but don't get it twisted, he's gonna dominate the rest of the division