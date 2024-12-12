So Poatan should fight Ank, but Top doesn't need to fight Evloev (and/or Lopes)?

First things first: I think Alex needs to fight Ank. And Ank shouldn't be an idiot to stand with him. Poatan has to be tested and answer some questions regarding his wrestling/ground.



I'm pretty convinced Alex wins, but IMO he has to prove it.



But Topuria... so Evloev is not a legit contender?



Topuria is a very good wrestler/grappler, but we haven't seen him implement it against top of the crop competition.

-No, Bryce is not Evloev-.



I'd favor Ilia. Slightly. But he needs to pass the test aswell. He hasn't cleared the division: the two former top dogs have passed the torch, there's a super talented next gen knocking at the door.



Oh, and I believe Topuria would beat Volk again in a rematch. But if someone deserves a rematch in this game (even more than Usman vs Leon) is Volk.