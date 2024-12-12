So Poatan should fight Ank, but Top doesn't need to fight Evloev (and/or Lopes)?

First things first: I think Alex needs to fight Ank. And Ank shouldn't be an idiot to stand with him. Poatan has to be tested and answer some questions regarding his wrestling/ground.

I'm pretty convinced Alex wins, but IMO he has to prove it.

But Topuria... so Evloev is not a legit contender?

Topuria is a very good wrestler/grappler, but we haven't seen him implement it against top of the crop competition.
-No, Bryce is not Evloev-.

I'd favor Ilia. Slightly. But he needs to pass the test aswell. He hasn't cleared the division: the two former top dogs have passed the torch, there's a super talented next gen knocking at the door.

Oh, and I believe Topuria would beat Volk again in a rematch. But if someone deserves a rematch in this game (even more than Usman vs Leon) is Volk.
 
I agree but he said he's said he'd vacate the FW title.

It's equally as intriguing IMO to see him against the top LW's.
 
Poatans whole career has been a protected joke, sorry. He's very conveniently not faced any grapplers this entire time and hed likely get smashed if he had and will. Alex needs to fighr Ank, obviously. Topuria needs to fight Evloev and Lopes and maybe even Jean Silva before he leaves for 155.
 
Evloev is unlucky in the fact that Volk defended his title 5 times and UFC loves him. He's also unlucky in the fact that Lopes is super active and has became a fan favorite. It also doesn't help that Evloev can't even finish a sandwich.

<WhatItIs>
 
Evloev is Russian.
Russians don't deserve anything for a very long time.
Unless they leave Russia.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Poatans whole career has been a protected joke, sorry. He's very conveniently not faced any grapplers this entire time and hed likely get smashed if he had and will. Alex needs to fighr Ank, obviously. Topuria needs to fight Evloev and Lopes and maybe even Jean Silva before he leaves for 155.
If he does leave for LW then he needs to start at the bottom of the top 10. One title defense does not make one deserving of a shot up to the top of the division IMO. Max and Alex had long runs at FW before getting a shot at the top of the LW division. Simply beating them isn't LW title shot worthy and Topuria isn't Conor McGregor of old.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
If he does leave for LW then he needs to start at the bottom of the top 10. One title defense does not make one deserving of a shot up to the top of the division IMO. Max and Alex had long runs at FW before getting a shot at the top of the LW division. Simply beating them isn't LW title shot worthy and Topuria isn't Conor McGregor of old.
he's not going to start from the bottom of the top 10. he just knocked out the guy who is ranked #5 at LW, and that guy had just KO'd the guy who was #1 contender at LW.
 
Every time Evloev fights twice the same year he is taking a year off afterwards.
 
