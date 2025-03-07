My thoughts on Poatan v Ank

Tough fight for Poatan. He is facing a well rounded fighter, not the first in his career, but a dangerous and elite fighter none the less. Pereira will have to anticipate take downs. It’s not really about his ability to just negate the takedown with his technique and strength, it’s about anticipation. Ank will be crafty and will want to shoot when Pereira doesn’t expect it. Will Pereira be able to match Ankalaev’s craftiness in mixing things up, that remains to be seen.



Forward pressure can help Pereira and he does it very well.



Ankalaevs path to victory = Protect his chin and legs, Jan chewed him up in their fight. Maybe shoot early on to get Poatan thinking about it, although Pereira has showed before that you can’t make him fight within himself by holding him down for a little bit.



Poatan = Keep with the forward pressure, keep inflicting damage while staying off his back.