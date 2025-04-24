Do you agree that Tom Aspinall can't be a big star because he will never be able to be a two division champ?

A

AzorAhai1

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 7, 2019
Messages
124
Reaction score
181
The problem right now with the HW division is that it's very uncompetitive outside of 2 or 3 matches. Jones has easily beat Gane, Aspinall has beaten every contender (bar Gane) so far. He is stuck in the division because he's too big to move down a weight, so he has no option but to fight what the HW has to offer, which isn't much outside of Jones, and potentially Gane. All the biggest stars in the UFC are in lower weight divisions and can or have moved up to fight the big names. Jones was able to move up to HW to achieve double champ status. Conor was able to do the same. Topuria is hoping to do the same by jumping up to LW. Pereira was able to do the same by leaving MW to go up to LHW. Tom, unfortunately, is stuck where he is and therefore will struggle to ever be a big star for this reason. There aren't the names at HW for him to become a big star like there are at the lower weights. What are your thoughts?
 
If he could beat Jones, he would be a star. Too bad Jones will not fight him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat
13 14 15
Replies
291
Views
11K
Captain Herb
Captain Herb
SpedDaddyV
Why does Jon Jones need to fight Tom Aspinall?
8 9 10
Replies
186
Views
5K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
AMAZINGUFC
Six-figure standby - UFC paid Tom Aspinall to be UFC 309’s backup
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,107
Messages
57,206,968
Members
175,585
Latest member
Absy

Share this page

Back
Top