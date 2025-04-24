Do you agree that Tom Aspinall can't be a big star because he will never be able to be a two division champ?

The problem right now with the HW division is that it's very uncompetitive outside of 2 or 3 matches. Jones has easily beat Gane, Aspinall has beaten every contender (bar Gane) so far. He is stuck in the division because he's too big to move down a weight, so he has no option but to fight what the HW has to offer, which isn't much outside of Jones, and potentially Gane. All the biggest stars in the UFC are in lower weight divisions and can or have moved up to fight the big names. Jones was able to move up to HW to achieve double champ status. Conor was able to do the same. Topuria is hoping to do the same by jumping up to LW. Pereira was able to do the same by leaving MW to go up to LHW. Tom, unfortunately, is stuck where he is and therefore will struggle to ever be a big star for this reason. There aren't the names at HW for him to become a big star like there are at the lower weights. What are your thoughts?