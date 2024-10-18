Media Ilia Topuria Eying the 155 & 170 Title After Max To Fight "Fake Champ" Belal

Black9 said:
I bet on Max winning, but you guys think he has a chance of moving up if he beats Max?

Last time Ilia was in LW he almost got knocked out by Jai Herbert, and now he wants to move up to WW? Any legit WW will beat him. Belal will absolutely crush his soul with a dominating 5 round decision. Gotta give Ilia credit though, he's the best at calling for TS in higher weight classes when he hasn't even defended his FW title a single time

Max would smoke Belal <Moves>@StonedLemur
 
Fake Spaniard too little for regular sized division.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
What is it with champions being unable to just defend their fucking belt these days. They cant wait to run off to another division or a different sport.
Exactly. With that said, if he beats Max convincingly, there's a case for him fighting outside of FW in the near future IMO, simply because there's not much competition. Volk is aging out. Maybe Lopes? But he should definitely wait until the Max fight is over and probably another defense before talking about that. And WW would be a ridiculous move. Even Ian Garry would probably dominate him.
 
