TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said: What is it with champions being unable to just defend their fucking belt these days. They cant wait to run off to another division or a different sport. Click to expand...

Exactly. With that said, if he beats Max convincingly, there's a case for him fighting outside of FW in the near future IMO, simply because there's not much competition. Volk is aging out. Maybe Lopes? But he should definitely wait until the Max fight is over and probably another defense before talking about that. And WW would be a ridiculous move. Even Ian Garry would probably dominate him.