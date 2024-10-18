I bet on Max winning, but you guys think he has a chance of moving up if he beats Max?
that's what many live forthis dude is gonna get destroyed on social media when he loses.
Brandon Vera punching air rnTopuria first 4 division champ when he moves up again and smokes DDP
Exactly. With that said, if he beats Max convincingly, there's a case for him fighting outside of FW in the near future IMO, simply because there's not much competition. Volk is aging out. Maybe Lopes? But he should definitely wait until the Max fight is over and probably another defense before talking about that. And WW would be a ridiculous move. Even Ian Garry would probably dominate him.What is it with champions being unable to just defend their fucking belt these days. They cant wait to run off to another division or a different sport.