Just rewatched this banger.Topuria fought a LW on a week or 2 weeks notice and sent him into oblivion. Now i'm not an expert but I think he struggled with Jai's length and size before getting the finish.He was forced to take more shots in order to return fire and he looked hurt every time Jai was landing.What happens as he moves up the rankings and fights the elite 155ers?I'm not even saying 155 is out of the question for him, but if he can still safely make 145, I'd say try to be a contender there first and then move up down the line.