Jul 18, 2024
ilia-topuria-jai-herbert.gif


Just rewatched this banger.
Topuria fought a LW on a week or 2 weeks notice and sent him into oblivion. Now i'm not an expert but I think he struggled with Jai's length and size before getting the finish.
He was forced to take more shots in order to return fire and he looked hurt every time Jai was landing.
What happens as he moves up the rankings and fights the elite 155ers?
I'm not even saying 155 is out of the question for him, but if he can still safely make 145, I'd say try to be a contender there first and then move up down the line.
 
But this also happened in the same fight:

I think this Max fight is going to be crazy good and in reality both have so much on the line. This is Max's last chance at a title and Ilia's first defended title after a shitload of weird trash talk that started before Max vs Justin.
🙏🙏🙏 Max has a good weight cut but Iilia is not Tom so if he does this is going to be a banger !
 

That was the win the got my attention. 1st rd. Was going terribly for Ilia, but he regrouped and fucking buried Herbert in the 2nd.

Just a brilliant showing from Topuria
 
Maybe in the future, he is a little undersized. He has 145 to take care of right now, and I don't see anybody stopping him.
 
He sure strings nice combos together

Its like the punches just get stronger the more he sequences them together

This Max fight will be fucking NUTS!
Yeah, wrecked Volk with a 4 piece? Pretty sure he slumped Damon Jackson with a 5 piece. He's got some of the best combination punching in MMA. Which is a sad thing to say, unless you're a long outside fighter who liked working behind your jabs and intercepting crosses, you need to have combination skills...each punch compliments the other, they're tools, they're quite literally combinations just like you need multiple correct numbers in order to crack a safe.
 
If he outboxes Max, I think its fair to say that he is going to have phenomonal career and has legit potential to become the greatest 145lber ever.
 
If Topuria beats Max, its time for him to move up to 155
 
He sure strings nice combos together

Its like the punches just get stronger the more he sequences them together

This Max fight will be fucking NUTS!
He's more deserving of the "best boxer in the UFC" claim over Max. Max rarely sets up actual combos, he's more about just putting out pure volume.
 
