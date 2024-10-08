Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)

If Ilia Topuria beats the winner of Sterling-Movsar he has cleaned the division besides forget about the Holloway fight which happens in 2 weeks Ilia walks thru him and I also believe Ilia beats whomever beats either Sterling or Movsar.



While Mackhachev needs to beat Arman obviously who is his next chellenger.



Then we will have Topuria vs Machhachev for the Lightweight title