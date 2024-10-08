Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)

If Ilia Topuria beats the winner of Sterling-Movsar he has cleaned the division besides forget about the Holloway fight which happens in 2 weeks Ilia walks thru him and I also believe Ilia beats whomever beats either Sterling or Movsar.

While Mackhachev needs to beat Arman obviously who is his next chellenger.

Then we will have Topuria vs Machhachev for the Lightweight title
 
Why does Mak need to fight a featherweight?

Islam vs Dricus thats the fight to make.
 
Spacebadger said:
Why does Mak need to fight a featherweight?

Islam vs Dricus thats the fight to make.
Ilia is not small besides he is an undefeated fighter if Islam can get W over him it would be huge for him. Dricus is out of the picture he is too big but he can fight the WW champ after the Topuria fight
 
Top is perfectly sized for FW - he'd be giving up a lot going to 155, especially against someone with the style of Islam. I don't find it a compelling fight at all, just as I didn't find Islam v Leon interesting.
 
contrail said:
Top is perfectly sized for FW - he'd be giving up a lot going to 155, especially against someone with the style of Islam. I don't find it a compelling fight at all, just as I didn't find Islam v Leon interesting.
He can fill out and make no mistake Ilia will be one of Mackhachev´s biggest chellenges.Topuria is well rounded he can wrestle, strike, grappling etc etc he can do everything.. If Topuria was to win It won´t be an upset at all it would be a high level competitive fight
 
No sense in talking about it right now. There’s a lot of ifs before this should even be considered. Topuria has Holloway, Lopes, Evloev/Sterling, and even a possible Volk rematch lined up.
 
