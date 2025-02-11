  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Joe Rogan Wants Ilia Topuria to Fight Islam Makhachev Next

Joe-Rogan-Height.jpg

Joe Rogan wants to see Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev for the 155 title, and Diego Lopes vs Alexander Volkanovski for the 145 title:

“I don’t care if [Ilia] only defended the title one time… who cares. Let’s go. Let’s f***ing go.”




Topuria dethroned Alexander Volkanovski via a vicious knockout at UFC 298 in Februrary 2024. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard then defended his throne by knocking out Max Holloway for the first time in his career at UFC 308 in October. While rising contenders Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev are in queue for title shots, Topuria has since been teasing a move up to lightweight while citing a lack of fresh contenders.

Rogan would love to see “El Matador” challenge lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. In that scenario, the UFC color commentator suggests that Volkanovski fight Lopes for the vacant featherweight title.

“I hope Ilia goes up to [lightweight]. I really do,” Rogan told Matt Serra on "The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “Volkanovski [vs.] Diego Lopes [at featherweight]. Ilia goes up to ’55, I don’t care if you only defended the title one time or didn’t. Who cares. [Ilia vs. Makhachev], let’s go. Let’s f—ing go… Yeah it would be nice, [if Topuria fights a few more times at featherweight]. But who cares, let’s go.”

Makhachev is undefeated since his lone career loss against Adriano Martins in 2015. The Dagestani star is riding a 15-fight winning streak including five title wins, which has seen him walk through a who’s who at 155 pounds. While he’s also eyeing a move to welterweight, the only hurdle is champ Belal Muhammad, who is close to entire Dagestani brigade.

Meanwhile, Topuria has finished 14 of his 16 career wins — including eight UFC outings — and has put on dominant displays throughout his promotional tenure.

Hate agreeing with Rogan on anything, but I want this too. Anyone else at 145 feels like a gigantic step down from KO'ing Volk and Max back-to-back.
 
lol, didn't he love to say we are just shaved apes?
yea, agree with Joe on this. Let's just see it!

And reward Islam with the same if he wins (give him a shot at Belal / Shavkat)

Word
 
it's the best fight the ufc can make but sets a bad precedent if someone can move up after 1 title defense. He should beat movsar/lopes before moving up
 
You should hate to agree with Rogan because it is a sign of latent retardation starting to emerge from its closet. The issue isn't so much Topuria derailing 145.

The issue is Makhachev already forging a weak as piss 155-title reign against a combination of FWs, the elderly, and the late-notice lowly ranked while himself wanting to move to WW. It hasn't been his fault, but it's still been an unfortunate joke.

He will be fighting a guy from two weight classes below where he himself wants to be fighting now. Hell, Topuria has even fought at bantamweight. A guy who can easily fight at WW should not be fighting a guy who can fight at BW.

The size difference between the two is immense, just like it was when Islam fought Volk. And it will therefore do absolutely nothing for Islam's legacy except making him look like a full-time dwarf-tosser.
 
You should hate to agree with Rogan because it is a sign of latent retardation starting to emerge from its closet. The issue isn't so much Topuria derailing 145.

The issue is Makhachev already forging a weak as piss 155-title reign against a combination of FWs, the elderly, and the late-notice lowly ranked while himself wanting to move to WW. It hasn't been his fault, but it's still been an unfortunate joke.

He will be fighting a guy from two weight classes below where he himself wants to be fighting now. Hell, Topuria has even fought at bantamweight. A guy who can easily fight at WW should not be fighting a guy who can fight at BW.

The size difference between the two is immense, just like it was when Islam fought Volk. And it will therefore do absolutely nothing for Islam's legacy except making him look like a full-time dwarf-tosser.
Meh.

Topuria also says he wants the WW belt, so... meh.
 
