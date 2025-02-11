You should hate to agree with Rogan because it is a sign of latent retardation starting to emerge from its closet. The issue isn't so much Topuria derailing 145.



The issue is Makhachev already forging a weak as piss 155-title reign against a combination of FWs, the elderly, and the late-notice lowly ranked while himself wanting to move to WW. It hasn't been his fault, but it's still been an unfortunate joke.



He will be fighting a guy from two weight classes below where he himself wants to be fighting now. Hell, Topuria has even fought at bantamweight. A guy who can easily fight at WW should not be fighting a guy who can fight at BW.



The size difference between the two is immense, just like it was when Islam fought Volk. And it will therefore do absolutely nothing for Islam's legacy except making him look like a full-time dwarf-tosser.