Media Ilia Topuria Responds to Charles Oliveira Calling Him 'Disrespectful'

Cheers to another 20 years
3919854-79629848-2560-1440.jpg

Ilia Topuria responds to Charles Oliveira calling his comments 'disrespectful':

"I haven't dissed [Charles], I've told the truth. He has 10 losses...



He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145, Cub Swanson beat him up." 😳

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 30, 2025
Ilia Topuria Responds to Charles Oliveira Calling Him 'Disrespectful'

Ilia Topuria denies being disrespectful toward Charles Oliveira.
Ilia Topuria denies being disrespectful toward Charles Oliveira.

Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and announced a move to lightweight. While “La Leyenda” is rallying for an immediate lightweight title shot, champ Islam Makhachev isn’t willing to give him one. Perennial contender Oliveira also said that he will only consider a matchup against Topuria once the latter proves himself at lightweight.

Topuria took a dig at Oliveira’s resume in response, pointing out the Brazilian’s losses. “Do Bronx” found Topuria’s comments to be disrespectful towards the entire lightweight division, which is often considered the toughest on the entire UFC roster. However, Topuria doesn’t think he was being disrespectful by shedding light on Oliveira’s losses.

Topuria dismissed the notion of the lightweight division being tougher than other divisions. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard noted that Oliveira only realized his championship dream after moving up from 145 pounds to 155 pounds. Topuria further clarified that he doesn’t have any personal enmity against Oliveira and wouldn’t mind spending some time together after the end of their careers.

“I haven’t dissed [Charles], I’ve told the truth,” Topuria said (video via Marca). “He has 10 losses. I haven’t said anything else. He has 10 losses, five by knockout, four by submission, one by decision. He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145 [pounds], even Cub Swanson beat him up. That’s where the conversation ends.

“Something he couldn’t achieve at 145 pounds, he did at 155, where he became champion. So why is that division tougher than the one I come from? I don’t find any logic in it. And that’s also why I said it seems like he hasn’t read a single page of a newspaper. So if that’s disrespectful, I don’t know since when telling the truth is disrespectful.”

Topuria won the title against Alexander Volkanovski and defended it against Max Holloway last year before moving up to lightweight. Meanwhile, Oliveira has gone 2-2 in his last four and comes off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler.



On one hand it's true that Charles has 10 losses. On the other hand if Topuria thinks FW is deeper than LW, that means he ran from the tougher division to go to LW where the competition is easier?

In a sport where nearly every athlete has main character syndrome it isn't really surprising when self awareness doesn't necessarily have a place in a successful fighters career.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Charles Duck Bronx has been put in his place.
RockyLockridge said:
just book the goddamn fight, and if charles ducks, illa gets the shot to teach LW rank squatters a lesson
Get To Da Choppa said:
On one hand it's true that Charles has 10 losses. On the other hand if Topuria thinks FW is deeper than LW, that means he ran from the tougher division to go to LW where the competition is easier?

<23>
ninja boot said:
In a sport where nearly every athlete has main character syndrome it isn't really surprising when self awareness doesn't necessarily have a place in a successful fighters career.
moosaev said:
All the arrogance of Conor with none of the charm.
VinceArch said:
Conor never had charm. Possibly charisma if you are virgin teenager, but those teenagers finally got laid and that's why we don't hear from them anymore.
topuria-tea-max-holloway.gif


ilia-topuria-ilia.gif
 
I really want to like this dude, but then he opens his mouth. Either he's choosing not to understand that Charles' body was better suited for 155 or he's just a fucking moron.
 
VinceArch said:
Conor never had charm. Possibly charisma if you are virgin teenager, but those teenagers finally got laid and that's why we don't hear from them anymore.
“Charm” has a broader meaning than you think, especially in the context I used it. I’m talking about the pre-Mayweather fight Conor. There was certainly a charm to him, he had an appealing gift of gab and was always interesting to listen to, his media appearances were must watch TV. Topuria is just arrogant, there is virtually nothing interesting about him besides his fighting ability.
 
What a knob. Charles has more than twice as many finishes in the UFC than he has total UFC fights. Also he mentions the Cub fight... you know how long ago that was? Topuria would have been 15 at that time lol, it was 2012 and Charles already had more fights back then than Toupria has right now...

Also why call out the old dude? Especially if he thinks he's not that good due to his losses. Oliveira is 35, why didn't Topuria defend against Lopes and why won't he fight Tsarukyan?
 
I thought that Ilia’s disrespectful comment was about him teaching Charles something about this world, because he thinks that Charles has never even read a newspaper.
TBH that was disrespectful.

In the Ariel interview Charles said that, he doesn’t care what Ilia says, as long as he still acts respectful when they meet, like they did in Australia.
 
X responds to Y about Z is all mma is these days. not one lick of anything substantive
 
Both Charles and Topuria don't know what a boring fight is and couldn't be in one even if they tried.
They both come to bang and entertain.

Let them fight.gif
 
