Arman Tsarukyan vs. Max Holloway for #1 Contender? Who Disagrees?

Alright Sherbros, hear me out on this one.



Arman Tsarukyan is on a solid run and looking every bit like a future lightweight champion. With the recent shake-ups in the lightweight division, it seems like the perfect time to give him a true high-stakes fight to see if he’s ready for the next level. Enter Max Holloway.



Max’s Last Lightweight Showing

Let’s not forget the last time Max fought at 155 – he knocked out Justin Gaethje in one of the most spectacular finishes we’ve seen in the division. (Hypothetical example if true). Max’s pace, cardio, and striking are elite, and it’s clear he can hang with the best at lightweight.



Pairing Max with Tsarukyan makes sense because it’s a win-win. Max proves whether he’s ready to make another run at 155, and Tsarukyan gets the perfect platform to prove he belongs at the very top.



Islam Needs a Clear Challenger

With Islam Makhachev reigning supreme, the lightweight division needs a fresh contender. A Tsarukyan vs. Holloway fight would be a guaranteed war, and the winner would have undeniable momentum heading into a title fight with Islam. Arman already gave Islam a tough fight in their first encounter, and a rematch after a win over someone like Max would be highly anticipated.



On the flip side, imagine the hype if Max beats Arman. Max vs. Islam would be an incredible storyline, especially with Max being one of the best featherweights of all time looking to solidify his legacy at lightweight.



Why This Makes Sense

1. Max’s Legacy: Max has already done everything there is to do at featherweight. Moving up and taking on someone like Arman is the perfect challenge to reignite his career.

2. Arman’s Opportunity: Tsarukyan deserves a high-profile fight, and Max is the ideal opponent to test his readiness for a title shot.

3. Fan-Friendly Matchup: This fight is fireworks on paper. Striking, grappling, cardio – it’s got all the ingredients for a fight of the year candidate.



Final Thoughts

The UFC lightweight division is stacked, but a clear #1 contender fight is needed to bring clarity. Tsarukyan vs. Holloway is the perfect matchup to give us that clarity.



Who here disagrees with this matchup? If you’ve got a better idea, let’s hear it, but this feels like the fight to make. Winner gets Islam – plain and simple.



Let’s hear your takes!