Topuria Vs Tsarukyan for #1 contender

Topuria doesn't deserve a crack directly at Makhachev with only 1 FW title defense
Tsarukyan pulled out horribly at the last second and must earn the opportunity back
Makhachev won't comeback until July or something.
Schedule that #1 contender fight for march or April. Aligns perfectly
