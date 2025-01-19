  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Topuria Vs Tsarukyan for #1 contender

Koya

Koya

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
3,042
Reaction score
4,591
Topuria doesn't deserve a crack directly at Makhachev with only 1 FW title defense

Tsarukyan pulled out horribly at the last second and must earn the opportunity back

Makhachev won't comeback until July or something.

Schedule that #1 contender fight for march or April. Aligns perfectly
 
I'd rather see Ilia fight Islam than Arman fight Islam at this point.

Fuck that guy
 
Koya said:
Both don't deserve it right now. Making them fight will make one legitimate to a TS without discussion. I say make it
Click to expand...
I'd rather not have Arman waste Ilia's time. Fuck that guy. Probably just be a fucking idiot and pull out the morning of trying to parkour across buildings to impress a ring girl
 
chinarice said:
I'd rather not have Arman waste Ilia's time. Fuck that guy. Probably just be a fucking idiot and pull out the morning of trying to parkour across buildings to impress a ring girl
Click to expand...
Ilia doesn't deserve a shot at Makhachev right now. Arman is #1 he's the perfect fight for him to become an undisputed #1 contender
 
I was thinking about this after the injury. Then people can't say Topuria is another FW. Arman gets another chance to get a title. And Islam doesn't get a stain of another FW on his resume.
 
Tweak896 said:
I was thinking about this after the injury. Then people can't say Topuria is another FW. Arman gets another chance to get a title. And Islam doesn't get a stain of another FW on his resume.
Click to expand...

See it makes perfect sense
 
