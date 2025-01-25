  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

If (when) Alex gets past Ankalaev...

I know some of you don't believe he will. My question comes from another place, so just let's say he does.


In order to fight at HW once the Tom/Jones thing is sorted out, and him being 37 (meaning it's difficult to add muscle at his age), does it make sense to start a bulking/strength (powerlifting, hypertrophy...?) program...

...or just stick to what he's doing and keep improving his TDD/grappling, just without the need to weight cut at all when the fight comes?

Why this question? If he wants to stay active in the meantime, would it be non detrimental to pick other fight/s at LHW or it would be better to avoid any weight cutting as he plans to compete at HW?

Thanks for the insight!
 
If he gets past Ank and gets a shot at the HW champ, then he for sure should pico up to size asap and take his chance at becoming first ever triple champ, P4P King, not fuck around with anything else
 
He would have a chance if he was younger and if Jones wasn’t in HW (others can’t wrestle).
 
I've been quiet on this subject, but now I'm gonna just be an ass.
Poutine🍟 wrecks Ankles🦶🏼 easily and Sherdog🐕 Shookoligists will need to be on call for a wambulance for emergency therapy☎️🚑
If Ank is smart, he will definitely wrestle, clinch, do anything to stay glued to Alex P. I don't think he's gonna do that (at first). He'll try and stand early, get touched and then transition to grappling attempts before getting stuffed and KOd☠️
 
He will get past Ank. But unless he has some d1 wrestlers in his camp the Jones fight is going to look similar to Islam vs Renato
 
I've been quiet on this subject, but now I'm gonna just be an hooter.
Poutine🍟 wrecks Ankles🦶🏼 easily and Sherdog🐕 Shookoligists will need to be on call for a wambulance for emergency therapy☎️🚑
If Ank is smart, he will definitely wrestle, clinch, do anything to stay glued to Alex P. I don't think he's gonna do that (at first). He'll try and stand early, get touched and then transition to grappling attempts before getting stuffed and KOd☠️
You are so correct that it is criminal :)

Perfect analysis and how it will go in my mind :)

So many fools seem to think that this dude is a wrestler <lol>
 
