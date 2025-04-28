Ankalaev seems to really want to fight Alex again...

Well, Alex's next fight is not decided yet. Dana didn't say the Ankalaev rematch will happen 100%, as he's considering Alex in HW as a possibility, so DC and others are speculating that Dana wants to see the JJ vs Aspinall thing firstly, specially with Aspinall going through health issues recently...

Ankalaev though seems to be feeling alone if he doesn't fight Alex again lol... Alex accepted the August date but Dana didn't make it as a sure thing yet, so I think Ank is waiting for Alex to push for the rematch. He reposted the Khabib quote from one month when Ank beat Alex, saying "you made history tonight, Ankalaev, very good performance against a very tough and elite opponent! " and quoted tagged Alex... Then he went to media to talk about Alex again, asking "Alex Pereira, are you still a fighter? Are you done with it? I have agreed to a date already, I want to fight!"

Plus, Jiri won't fight for the title again next, he'll have a fight before. Ankalalev beat Alex already, why does he want a rematch this badly? Seems weird for a champion to be calling a challenger like this lol...
 
Alex is a low hanging fruit for Ank. Like All LW/WWs thirsty for red panty night.
 
I guess he wants to show it wasnt a fluke. Respect Big Unc for not being afraid.
 
lol at pereira huggers trying to say ank ducked pereira
imagine ducking the biggest payday in your life
risking it fighting somebody else for a smaller payday

the biggest prize that is the belt

i cant imagine a full grown man believing all of that its somehow crazy

ofcourse he wants another big payday
an easier payday lmfao

i also believe the ufc will try to feed pereira to someone else or maybe give him a strikinng fight again
 
That's why I respect the hell out of Big Ank. He can duck Alex the same way Alex ducked Ank and fight some mid opponents instead, but he's a real fighter and doesn't avoid dangerous matchups👍
 
