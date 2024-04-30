If Sean beats Paulo and Izzy beats DDP.

too many if's and's or but's at this point... and Khamzat getting past Knuckles is a massive 'IF'.. Not sure about Izzy beating Du Plessis either...
 
Easily Izzy vs Chimaev. We already had a very definitive outcome in the fight between Izzy vs Strickland.
 
Izzy vs Strickland = He must avenge that.
Izzy vs DDP = For obvious reasons
Izzy vs Khamzat ultimate battle of styles

if izzy fails then i wanna see
usman make a title run..

Usman vs strickland 2
usman vs bobby knuckles
usman vs DDP
Usman vs kahamzat 2.

and if they fail ill just enjoy the chaos...
Ill take anyone for the exception of bobby knuckles tho.
been there done that.....
Paulo antics are hilarious and interesting and
at least with DDP and Strickland tho i dont like them
they make very good villains.

with bobby its kinda like ..............
=
 
If Khamzat beats Rob, everybody else can catch a boat to fuck-offity land.

He is next for the MW belt if he wins
 
Usman isn't making a run at anything in the MW division, except a few fun fights. His champ days are behind him
 
Give me Izzy vs Chimaev, big fight.
 
I want to see Khamzat active and competing against the elite. Personally, i dont care about Izzy or strickland or ddp, theyre side characters in this story.
 
Noraaq said:
I want to see Khamzat active and competing against the elite. Personally, i dont care about Izzy or strickland or ddp, theyre side characters in this story.
All the actual Champs are side characters? Yeah, okay.

Nonsense.
 
