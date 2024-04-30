If Sean beats Paulo and Izzy beats DDP.

Izzy vs Strickland = He must avenge that.

Izzy vs DDP = For obvious reasons

Izzy vs Khamzat ultimate battle of styles



if izzy fails then i wanna see

usman make a title run..



Usman vs strickland 2

usman vs bobby knuckles

usman vs DDP

Usman vs kahamzat 2.



and if they fail ill just enjoy the chaos...

Ill take anyone for the exception of bobby knuckles tho.

been there done that.....

Paulo antics are hilarious and interesting and

at least with DDP and Strickland tho i dont like them

they make very good villains.



with bobby its kinda like ..............

=