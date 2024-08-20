If Jon beats Stipe how much grace is Dana going to give Jones before stripping him?

Söze Aldo
Let's assume the fight does go through in November and Jones wins. I don't think he's going to retire on the spot despite what he's insinuating but will try to stretch out his HW champion title as long as possible to see if he can get another money fight out of the UFC, likely with Poatan (I 100% believe he has no intention to ever fight Aspinal).
I can see Dana giving him a grace period until the end of the year to see if he'll accept a fight with Aspinall but if we get into 2025 and we're still in a will he or won't he retire? will Dana actually man-up and strip him at that point?
