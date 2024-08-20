If Jon beats Stipe how much grace is Dana going to give Jones before stripping him?

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
117
Reaction score
323
Let's assume the fight does go through in November and Jones wins. I don't think he's going to retire on the spot despite what he's insinuating but will try to stretch out his HW champion title as long as possible to see if he can get another money fight out of the UFC, likely with Poatan (I 100% believe he has no intention to ever fight Aspinal).

I can see Dana giving him a grace period until the end of the year to see if he'll accept a fight with Aspinall but if we get into 2025 and we're still in a will he or won't he retire? will Dana actually man-up and strip him at that point?
 
Jon is such a scumbag I can see him saying he is going to take another fight after Stipe. Sit out another 12-18 months, only to then retire anyway. Just so he can laugh about keeping Aspinall away from the undisputed title for longer.

Dana will keep gargling on the shaft and fondling the balls until the exact moment he can no longer make any money from Jones.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Jon is such a scumbag I can see him saying he is going to take another fight after Stipe. Sit out another 12-18 months, only to then retire anyway. Just so he can laugh about keeping Aspinall away from the undisputed title for longer.

Dana will keep gargling on the shaft and fondling the balls until the exact moment he can no longer make any money from Jones.
Click to expand...

lol, someone need to shoop Dana bald dome onto this gif

200w.gif
 
Jones won't be stripped, he'll just fight Arlovski next. And then they'll bring in Big Tim Sylvia from the slap fights. Plus, Stipe will want a rematch.

Jones has tons of dangerous contenders to cement his legacy with.

Aspinall's the one who'll get stripped.
 
Who even cares at this point?
Jones has had one single fight at HW and that was a year and a half ago and Stipe is three and a half years removed.

If that's not an indication that the entire division is washed, I don't know what is.

Think about it? Every other division has too many contenders that inactive champs get stripped.

But with HW, Aspinall already beat his most interesting opposition, so it's irrelevant. Aside from Jones, there isn't any compelling matchups worth forcing Jones to Vacate, so Dana sits and waits for two retirees to settle a dispute no one cares about (Who gives a shit if Jones beats a retired Stipe or vice versa?) while random HW's slug it out for your entertainment a la Rosenstruick and Tuivasa (Which is a fun fight, but realistically is a pointless fight as far as the title goes).

HW at this point is just filler on a card.
 
Jones’ schedule

-Beat Stipe, go back down to LHW for a ts
-Wrestlefuck Poatan, get LHW belt back
-Defend LHW belt vs Izzy (1st rnd sub)
-Go back up to HW & sub Gane again (who dec. Tom for the belt) for HW belt
-Call out Stipe for a rematch, & repeat


<JonesLaugh>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
arcadeperfect
arcadeperfect
AstralPanda
If Blaydes beats Aspinall, Who is the next Supposed Boogy Man for Jon Jones?
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
3K
maximus__
maximus__
Tronald Dump
Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck'
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
3K
VAfan
VAfan
C
Blaydes would have his way with Jones.
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
MDoza
M
Captain Herb
News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
4K
Pharenheit
Pharenheit

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,580
Messages
56,060,456
Members
175,051
Latest member
mashel

Share this page

Back
Top