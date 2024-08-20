If Jon beats Stipe how much grace is Dana going to give Jones before stripping him?

Who even cares at this point?

Jones has had one single fight at HW and that was a year and a half ago and Stipe is three and a half years removed.



If that's not an indication that the entire division is washed, I don't know what is.



Think about it? Every other division has too many contenders that inactive champs get stripped.



But with HW, Aspinall already beat his most interesting opposition, so it's irrelevant. Aside from Jones, there isn't any compelling matchups worth forcing Jones to Vacate, so Dana sits and waits for two retirees to settle a dispute no one cares about (Who gives a shit if Jones beats a retired Stipe or vice versa?) while random HW's slug it out for your entertainment a la Rosenstruick and Tuivasa (Which is a fun fight, but realistically is a pointless fight as far as the title goes).



HW at this point is just filler on a card.